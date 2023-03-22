Todd Flaherty Explores Love, Friendships and Drag Culture in 'Chrissy Judy' Trailer: Watch

Chrissy Judy will play in select theaters from March 31.

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 22, 2023 12:00 PM

What do you do when your chosen family no longer chooses you?

That's the question asked by Todd Flaherty, the writer, director and star of the new queer comedy-drama — Chrissy Judy.

The black and white film's trailer, exclusive to PEOPLE, gives us a glimpse into the lives of best friends and drag sisters Chrissy and Judy.

Judy is described in the film's synopsis as "a free spirit, a daydreamer, and a boy-crazy hot mess." But things take a turn in Judy's life when his friend Chrissy moves away with a new partner.

It leaves Judy questioning his personal and professional life in the one-and-a-half-minute trailer.

The film unpacks issues around life, relationships and more, set against the vibrant world of drag queen culture.

Chrissy Judy film
Darkstar Pictures
Chrissy Judy film
Darkstar Pictures

Chrissy Judy film
Darkstar Pictures

Edge Media Network described the film as: "This dark comedy, lovingly photographed in black and white by Brendan Flaherty, digs deep in its exploration of a fragile soul and his missed opportunities and the results are exhilarating. Flaherty the director is assured and bold in his choices."

Flaherty stars in the Dark Star Pictures production alongside Wyatt Fenner, Joey Taranto, Kiyon Spencer and James Tison.

The film played at a number of film festivals including the Hamptons International Film Festival, NewFest in New York City, and Outfest in Los Angeles.

Chrissy Judy will play in select theaters from March 31. It will be available on digital and DVD From April 4.

