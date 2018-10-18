Tobey Maguire Supports Ex Jennifer Meyer at Launch of Her New Jewelry Store

Tobey Maguire and his ex are keeping things more than cordial.

The actor, 43, attended the opening of Jennifer Meyer‘s new jewelry store on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

For the occasion, Meyer, 41, wore a classic strapless black dress with matching stilettos, and accessorized with an array of bangles and earrings. Maguire looked dressed down comparatively, wearing a dark gray t-shirt and black track pants.

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Maguire and Meyer announced their plans to separate in Oct. 2016, but haven’t yet filed for divorce. Still, they’re not calling off the split, a source previously told PEOPLE.

“Their relationship is much better, but they’re definitely not reconciling,” the insider said.

The Great Gatsby star and his ex last stepped out together for another jewelry event in December 2017 — the launch of Meyer’s new collection in collaboration with Jenna Dewan. The duo was cordial but not overly chummy, an observer told PEOPLE. After happily taking photos with the guest of honor, Maguire quickly ducked out.

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer Stefanie Keenan/Getty

“The two seemed to be friendly and on good terms, and he genuinely seemed happy to support her,” the attendee said. “But Tobey definitely left as soon as he could. Jennifer went about her hostess duties and wasn’t phased by this at all.”

In March, Meyer shared a photo of the pair posing in front of Grant Wood’s famous painting American Gothic at New York City’s Whitney Museum of American Art .

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer Jen Meyer Jewelry/Instagram

Meyer captioned the Instagram, “Spring break x.”

The pair married in 2007 and are parents to a daughter named Ruby, 11, and a son, Otis, 9.