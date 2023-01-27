Tobey Maguire Says He Would Reprise 'Spider-Man' Role Again: 'I Love These Films'

Tobey Maguire is more than happy to keep appearing in Spider-Man films.

In an interview with Marvel.com published on Thursday, Maguire — who played Peter Parker in director Sam Raimi's original live-action 2000s Spider-Man trilogy — reflected on returning to the role in the 2021's Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, which saw him unite with other Spider-Man actors Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield.

"When they called initially, I was like finally! I got the call and was immediately open about coming to do this," Maguire, 47, told the outlet. "Not without nerves – you know, 'What will this look like and what will the experience be?' "

"But to get to show up with beautiful, talented, creative people and play together?" he added of returning to web-slinging action. "It's just like, 'Yes!' It's fun and exciting."

Maguire added that he would definitively say "yes" to any further projects Marvel might have in store for him.

"I love these films and I love all of the different series," he told Marvel.com. "If these guys called me and said, 'Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?' or 'Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?' it would be a 'yes!' "

"Because why wouldn't I want to do that?" Maguire said.

Though Maguire is more than happy to keep donning the suit, he did note elsewhere in the interview that the actual Spider-Man suit continues to "definitely be a challenge at times when you've got to get into the full thing."

"But then, once you're comfortable, there is something fun about it," he said about wearing the iconic red-and-blue costume. "As an actor, it helps when you get in your costume. You begin to feel it more and embody it more… You start to feel pretty at home pretty swiftly."

The actor is not the only Spider-Man star from the Raimi trilogy who is game to return in future Marvel movies. In August, Bryce Dallas Howard — who costarred as Gwen Stacy in 2007's Spider-Man 3 — told PEOPLE the idea of returning to that role "would be so fun."

"Since we are exploring multiverses — and by we are exploring it, they are exploring it and I'm enjoying it," Howard, 41, said. "I would always be game."

"With Gwen Stacy," added the actress. "Emma Stone, in my perspective as a fan, is the definitive Gwen Stacy in that universe."