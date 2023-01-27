Tobey Maguire Says He Would Reprise 'Spider-Man' Role Again: 'I Love These Films'

"Because why wouldn't I want to do that?" Tobey Maguire said of continuing to play Peter Parker onscreen

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 27, 2023 11:31 AM
SPIDER-MAN 2, Tobey Maguire, 2004,
Photo: Columbia/Courtesy Everett Collection

Tobey Maguire is more than happy to keep appearing in Spider-Man films.

In an interview with Marvel.com published on Thursday, Maguire — who played Peter Parker in director Sam Raimi's original live-action 2000s Spider-Man trilogy — reflected on returning to the role in the 2021's Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, which saw him unite with other Spider-Man actors Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield.

"When they called initially, I was like finally! I got the call and was immediately open about coming to do this," Maguire, 47, told the outlet. "Not without nerves – you know, 'What will this look like and what will the experience be?' "

"But to get to show up with beautiful, talented, creative people and play together?" he added of returning to web-slinging action. "It's just like, 'Yes!' It's fun and exciting."

Maguire added that he would definitively say "yes" to any further projects Marvel might have in store for him.

"I love these films and I love all of the different series," he told Marvel.com. "If these guys called me and said, 'Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?' or 'Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?' it would be a 'yes!' "

SPIDER-MAN
Columbia Pictures/courtesy Everett

"Because why wouldn't I want to do that?" Maguire said.

Though Maguire is more than happy to keep donning the suit, he did note elsewhere in the interview that the actual Spider-Man suit continues to "definitely be a challenge at times when you've got to get into the full thing."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"But then, once you're comfortable, there is something fun about it," he said about wearing the iconic red-and-blue costume. "As an actor, it helps when you get in your costume. You begin to feel it more and embody it more… You start to feel pretty at home pretty swiftly."

The actor is not the only Spider-Man star from the Raimi trilogy who is game to return in future Marvel movies. In August, Bryce Dallas Howard — who costarred as Gwen Stacy in 2007's Spider-Man 3 — told PEOPLE the idea of returning to that role "would be so fun."

"Since we are exploring multiverses — and by we are exploring it, they are exploring it and I'm enjoying it," Howard, 41, said. "I would always be game."

"With Gwen Stacy," added the actress. "Emma Stone, in my perspective as a fan, is the definitive Gwen Stacy in that universe."

Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding" ; Jennifer Coolidge attends the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding"
See Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Coolidge Goofing Off in Singer's Hotel Room: 'J.Lo and J.Co'
Pamela Anderson Says Producers of 2017 Baywatch Movie Were 'Bullying' Her to Do Cameo 'for Free', Zac Efon, Dwayne Johnson
Pamela Anderson Says Producers of 2017 'Baywatch' Movie Were 'Bullying' Her to Do Cameo 'for Free'
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders pack on The PDA on a Hawaiian Vacation.
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Pack on the PDA as They Continue Hawaiian Getaway
Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum attend the "Magic Mike's Last Dance" World Premiere on January 25, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Channing Tatum Raves About His Relationship with 'Magic Mike 3' Costar Salma Hayek: 'We Are Besties'
Michael Shannon attends The Museum of Modern Art's 15th Annual Film Benefit honoring Guillermo Del Toro at The Museum of Modern Art on December 08, 2022 in New York City. , Alec Baldwin attends the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at Cantor Fitzgerald on September 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)
Michael Shannon Feels 'Horrible' for Alec Baldwin, Believes 'Rust' Tragedy Is 'What Happens When You Cut Corners'
Robert DeNiro, Sharon Stone, Joe Pesci
Sharon Stone Says Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci Were Never 'Misogynistic' to Her on Set: 'Not Those Guys'
Michael Peña Wishes Jeremy Renner a 'Speedy Recovery'
Michael Peña Wishes Jeremy Renner a 'Speedy Recovery' After Snowplow Accident: 'That's a Lot of Bones'
Emma Roberts and Lea Michele kick off the Holiday Season with Kohl’s at their "New Gifts At Every Turn" pop-up on November 06, 2019 in New York City.
Emma Roberts Pokes Fun at Rumor Lea Michele Can't Read: 'Never Been in a Book Club Together'
Gerard Butler wearing a kilt during the Cinema For Peace Gala; Hillary Swank arrives at LA Special Screening Of Netflix's 'I Am Mother'
Gerard Butler Recalls How He 'Almost Killed' Hilary Swank While Filming 'P.S. I Love You'
Pamela Anderson, Sylvester Stallone
Pamela Anderson Says Sylvester Stallone Once Asked Her to Be His 'No. 1 Girl,' Which He Denies
Despite recent charges of involuntary manslaughter, Alec Baldwin appeared to be carrying on with his daily routine as he was seen in East Hampton, New York today. The actor was photographed looking relaxed as he picked up a takeout meal from a local restaurant, dressed in a navy Ralph Lauren Polo shirt, black pants, and formal shoes.
Alec Baldwin Seen Out in the Hamptons After News of Involuntary Manslaughter Charges
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva attend a special screening of "Maybe I Do" hosted by Fifth Season and Vertical at Crosby Street Hotel on January 17, 2023 in New York City
Richard Gere Says Marriage Is a 'Constant Checking-in' with Each Other: 'Does This Work?'
diane keaton
Diane Keaton Hasn't Dated in 15 Years — But She's 'Doing Fine': 'Someday Someone Will Marry Me'
Drew Barrymore Continues Channeling M3GAN
Drew Barrymore Channels M3GAN as She Interviews Allison Williams: 'My Eyeballs Are Falling Apart!'
Brendan Fraser Crashes The Mummy London Screening
Brendan Fraser Crashes 'The Mummy' Screening — Dressed Like His Character! — in London: 'I Am Proud'
Jennifer Coolidge arrives for the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding"
Watch Jennifer Coolidge Sing Show Tunes to Jennifer Lopez in Hilarious Clip from 'Shotgun Wedding'