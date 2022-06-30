Tobey Maguire Rings in His 47th Birthday with Leonardo DiCaprio and More Celebrity Friends
Happy 47th birthday, Tobey Maguire!
The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor celebrated his birthday at a pool party on Sunday alongside celebrity friends like Leonardo DiCaprio and Kevin Connolly.
In photos from the bash, a casually dressed Maguire can be seen talking to several people and hugging one woman as he greets her.
Connolly, 48, arrived at the party in L.A.'s Brentwood neighborhood in a blue T-shirt and shorts, a white button-down and white sneakers.
DiCaprio, 47, was snapped in an all-gray ensemble, including a T-shirt, sweatpants and baseball cap, along with striped slide sandals.
Maguire and DiCaprio, who've been best friends for over 30 years, first met in 1990 during the casting for Parenthood, a one-season TV spin-off series based on director Ron Howard's movie starring Steve Martin (before it was revived for TV — successfully — in 2010). At the time, DiCaprio landed the lead teen role, while Maguire was handed only a couple of lines.
Still, they bonded instantly and became fast-friends. Three years later, both worked together in This Boy's Life, with Robert De Niro. They also appeared together in 2013's The Great Gatsby.
"[Leo and I] are like any other buddies. There's a lot of laughing and chatting between us," Maguire told PEOPLE in 2013 at the latter film's N.Y.C. premiere. "We enjoy doing a lot of things we have in common, like basketball. We like to play and talk about basketball."
"Leo and I have a lot of trust and respect for each other," Maguire added at the time. "We have a close friendship and I definitely have an affection for Leo."
Over the years, Maguire and DiCaprio have been snapped out and about on various escapades — like in the summer of 2017, when they partied on a yacht in the south of France the day after DiCaprio's foundation raised $30 million and counting towards protecting the environment.
Connolly is a longtime friend of the pair as well, having attended DiCaprio's 40th birthday bash back in 2014 alongside other celebs like Jonah Hill, Robin Thicke, Tyrese Gibson and Adam Levine.