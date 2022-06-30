Tobey Maguire was seen partying with Leonardo DiCaprio, Kevin Connolly and more on Sunday to celebrate his 47th birthday

Tobey Maguire Rings in His 47th Birthday with Leonardo DiCaprio and More Celebrity Friends

Happy 47th birthday, Tobey Maguire!

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor celebrated his birthday at a pool party on Sunday alongside celebrity friends like Leonardo DiCaprio and Kevin Connolly.

In photos from the bash, a casually dressed Maguire can be seen talking to several people and hugging one woman as he greets her.

Connolly, 48, arrived at the party in L.A.'s Brentwood neighborhood in a blue T-shirt and shorts, a white button-down and white sneakers.

DiCaprio, 47, was snapped in an all-gray ensemble, including a T-shirt, sweatpants and baseball cap, along with striped slide sandals.

kevin connolly Kevin Connolly | Credit: Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

Maguire and DiCaprio, who've been best friends for over 30 years, first met in 1990 during the casting for Parenthood, a one-season TV spin-off series based on director Ron Howard's movie starring Steve Martin (before it was revived for TV — successfully — in 2010). At the time, DiCaprio landed the lead teen role, while Maguire was handed only a couple of lines.

Still, they bonded instantly and became fast-friends. Three years later, both worked together in This Boy's Life, with Robert De Niro. They also appeared together in 2013's The Great Gatsby.

"[Leo and I] are like any other buddies. There's a lot of laughing and chatting between us," Maguire told PEOPLE in 2013 at the latter film's N.Y.C. premiere. "We enjoy doing a lot of things we have in common, like basketball. We like to play and talk about basketball."

Tobey Maguire and Wife Jennifer Meyer Split After 9 Years of Marriage

"Leo and I have a lot of trust and respect for each other," Maguire added at the time. "We have a close friendship and I definitely have an affection for Leo."

Over the years, Maguire and DiCaprio have been snapped out and about on various escapades — like in the summer of 2017, when they partied on a yacht in the south of France the day after DiCaprio's foundation raised $30 million and counting towards protecting the environment.