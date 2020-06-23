The pair will be reading a scene from the yet-to-be-released film To All The Boys: Always And Forever, Lara Jean to help raise money for several organizations fighting systemic racism

Noah Centineo Goes Shirtless to Reveal How He and Lana Condor Are Reuniting for Charity

Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean are reuniting for a good cause.

Noah Centineo and Lana Candor — who play the high school lovebirds in the wildly popular To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before Netflix film franchise — recently announced that they would be hosting a livestream table read on YouTube to raise money for several organizations fighting racial injustice.

The stars chatted on Instagram Live Tuesday to provide more details on the event.

Centineo, 24, hilariously started the video shirtless from bed and went through his morning routine while chatting with Condor — stretching, making coffee in the kitchen.

“Lana and I have obviously known each other for a long time and we love each other very very much,” he said. “We’ve had the pleasure of spending hundreds of hours together.”

Condor, 23, chimed in: “It feels like longer than a couple years!”

On June 30, fans can tune into the virtual event on YouTube to watch Centineo and Condor read scenes from To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, P.S. I Still Love You, and a scene from the yet-to-be-released third film.

The event is being put on by Centineo’s philanthropy, Favored Nations, which he started earlier this year with his friend Josh Heller.

Their goal is to hit at least 5,000 donations for a campaign supporting several organizations fighting racial injustice, including Black Lives Matter, Know Your Rights Camp, Color of Change and more.

In addition to the table read, the event will feature a Q&A with Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors and appearances from other activists and artists leading the movement to combat systemic racism.

“We share this weird thing that makes us want to do more than just act,” Centineo said of his co-star.

Condor echoed Centineo’s sentiments and praised his work to organize the event during their Instagram Live chat.

“It’s a cause that I fully and wholeheartedly believe in,” she said. “Just seeing how motivated and inspired you’ve been and how tenacious you’ve been to make this work … has been really awesome and inspiring.”

Netflix confirmed a third To All the Boys movie titled To All The Boys: Always And Forever, Lara Jean last August. Filming has wrapped but a release date has yet to be announced.

To All the Boys is based off of a 2014 young adult novel by Jenny Han. She published a sequel in 2015 and a third in 2017, both of which share titles with the movies.

It received particular attention after its debut in August 2018 as a rom-com starring an Asian American woman.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2018, Candor opened up about the film’s breakout success.

“It’s been wild. We hoped [the response] would be like this, but I don’t think anyone thought it would be this awesome so we’re all very excited,” Condor said. She added of Centineo, “We’ve had chemistry since day one and we were just connecting and that just felt really natural to us.”

Fans can RSVP for the June 30 event here.

