"I was just saying yes to everything because it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity... I was so burned out," Lana Condor explained

To All the Boys' Lana Condor Says She Felt 'Horrible Mentally' After the First Film's Success

Lana Condor is opening up about her mental health.

In a new cover story for Self, the 23-year-old actress recalled her skyrocketing success after playing Lara Jean in Netflix's To All The Boys I've Loved Before. While grateful for the positive response to the film, Condor admitted that it took a toll on her.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was just saying yes to everything because it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and you want to capitalize on it, and you want to feel like you're fully embracing everything. But I've never felt more horrible mentally," the Vietnamese-born star said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I was so burned out ... I would go home at night and I couldn't speak. I couldn't eat. I couldn't sleep," she added. "I would shake going to bed and shake waking up because it was just so much stimulation."

Image zoom Credit: Jack Belli

These days, Condor said she's doing much better, especially after leaving the busy Los Angeles lifestyle for Seattle, Washington.

"I feel more human," she said. "Life is slower where I'm living now, and I have never felt happier, because I feel fuller."

By her side through it all was longtime love, Anthony De La Torre. The couple have been dating since 2015.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday. Get a taste of the podcast below.

"The stuff I have put [Anthony] through… This poor guy," Condor told Self. "He's been there and supportive. Never once has he ever held me back. He always just wants the best for my future. He wants to be a part of it. That's what I would say to [my character] Lara Jean: If someone's making you choose [between them and] your career or your future and your success and your path and your journey, that's probably not the right person to be with."

Condor also shared a sweet detail about their relationship, revealing that De La Torre will fold her PJ's and place them under her pillow every day so that she doesn't "have to go looking for them.

Image zoom Credit: Jack Belli

"That to me is the biggest expression of love. That's so much better than, I don't know. A hot air balloon," she said.

While enjoying life with De La Torre in Seattle, Condor is gearing up for the release of the third installment of her romantic Netflix franchise, To All The Boys: Always and Forever.

In January, the streaming service released the first trailer for the movie, which follows Lara Jean as she figures out what the future of her and Peter's (Noah Centineo) relationship looks like now that he got accepted to Stanford in California and she didn't. To complicate things even more, Lara Jean seems to be falling in love with New York City — 3,000 miles away.