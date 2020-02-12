To All the Boys' Jordan Fisher Talks 'Heartbreaking' Kiss — and Reveals He's Actually Team Peter

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from the To All the Boys sequel.

In the new sequel To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (now available to stream on Netflix), Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) goes from pretend-dating popular jock Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) and then falling for him, to now finding herself in a love triangle with her first crush John Ambrose McLaren (Jordan Fisher) — hence #TeamPeter and #TeamJohn.

Though she’s now navigating a real relationship with Peter in the sequel, Lara Jean is back fantasizing about two men in her blue bedroom after John Ambrose unexpectedly reenters her life. When Lara Jean and Peter’s romance (briefly) comes to a stop, Lara Jean distracts herself by focusing on piano-playing gentleman John Ambrose.

While the Snow Ball and a snowy Oregon evening was a romantic backdrop for a newly single Lara Jean and John Ambrose to kiss (like the snowglobe!), the smooch ultimately leads her to realize that she belongs with Peter. In the end, fans are left wondering if Lara Jean and Peter’s romance will go back to the way it was.

“It was so sweet,” Fisher, 25, tells PEOPLE of Lara Jean and John Ambrose’s first kiss.

“But also so heartbreaking,” he adds of the moment his character is left outside in the cold after Condor’s character races out of the retirement home and into the arms of her on-screen love. “I’m team Peter, and it’s funny because Noah is actually team John,” he shares, laughing.

In fact, in Fisher’s personal life, his romance with fiancée Ellie Woods slightly mirrors John Ambrose and Lara Jean’s relationship.

“Timing is everything. We were literally kids when we met and then we didn’t each other for three-and-a-half years. Then when we reconnected, it was instant,” he recalls.

“It was like, ‘All these other things I went through in my life, all these other experiences and other relationships were all in preparation for you.’ The fact that we are out of control on timing is so important to learn. Timing is everything and often times we’re not in control of it, and that’s okay,” says Fisher, who is set to marry in July.

But the love triangle storyline should not be what fans take away from the sequel. Though the dream of finding two suitors is relatable, Fisher and the cast, more importantly, want everyone to love themselves first.

“I think this story is her story. It’s really not about who she chooses, it’s more about her finding her own confidence and peace within herself. The guys are just a fun extra addition,” To All the Boys author Jenny Han tells PEOPLE. “It really is about her journey and her own coming-of-age. I think truly from the beginning to the end, she doesn’t change herself to get a guy. Her world gets a bit bigger when she has Peter in it but she’s still the same person. She doesn’t suddenly magically want to party on the weekends, Peter does. She still holds to that and I think staying true to herself is a big part of the story.”

And Centineo agrees. “Lara Jean can be team LJ and also team Peter or team John at the same time. But first, you got to love yourself first and take care of yourself first. You have to find out who you are,” the 23-year-old actor tells PEOPLE.

“I’ve been asked the question ‘Are you team Peter or team John?’ a bunch and my answer to that is: I’m team Lara Jean. This is more of a story about her making choices in her heart,” director Michael Fimognari also says. “It’s really about the discovery of working on a relationship and what that means. Not to get in our heads that it’s all easy and maybe if it is hard, it doesn’t mean it’s bad or that it should end. If it does, look into it and work on it. If you decide it’s not for you, there might be another person for you.”

Fimognari adds, “It’s not exactly a love triangle story, she’s caught but she’s not caught in some competitive drama. It’s more about her figuring out what’s best for her.”

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is streaming now on Netflix.