Lana Condor and Noah Centineo Reveal There's a Third To All the Boys Movie in the Works!

Fans of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before will get even more of Lana Condor and Noah Centineo!

The stars of the hit Netflix romance movie announced on their Instagram stories that after wrapping work on a previously announced sequel, they continued filming a third movie based on the story. They also announced that the second, titled P.S. I Still Love You, will hit Netflix Feb. 12.

Netflix confirmed the news in a tweet, adding that the third would be called Always and Forever Lara Jean.

#ToAllTheBoys: P.S. I Still Love You premieres February 12! And a third film —To All The Boys: Always And Forever Lara Jean — is already in production!!! pic.twitter.com/EPfUYbOaKl — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) August 15, 2019

In the video, posted to both stars’ stories on Thursday, Centineo, 23, approaches Condor, 22, who is sitting in a garden in the front yard of a suburban house. “Why are you so sad?” he asks, and she replies that she’s actually happy.

“Why are you happy?” he asks again. She replies, “Because we have a release date!”

For the second video, announcing the third movie, Centineo is walking with Condor as he asks, “Why have we been filming the second To All the Boys for so long?” She answers, “I don’t know, but it doesn’t feel right,” before the pair reveal they’re working on the third.

Condor hinted at the news yesterday on Instagram, posting a photo with costar Anna Cathcart. “No spoilers, but I wanted to feed you all with content so YOLO,” she captioned, tagging the movie’s Instagram account.

To All the Boys is based off a 2014 young adult novel by Jenny Han. She published a sequel in 2015 and a third in 2017, both of which share titles with the movies.

Before filming began in January, Centineo told PEOPLE he couldn’t wait to begin work on the sequel.

“I haven’t seen a script yet, but I know Lana is stoked,” he said at the time. “We’re all really, really excited. I’m over the moon.”

Centineo previously told PEOPLE last year, before Netflix confirmed the second movie, that he “would love to do a sequel,” adding, “it’s such a great story and it needs to be finished.

Also last year, before the news of the sequel, Condor dished on the film’s breakout success to PEOPLE.

“It’s been wild. We hoped [the response] would be like this, but I don’t think anyone thought it would be this awesome so we’re all very excited,” Condor said. She added of Centineo, “We’ve had chemistry since day one and we were just connecting and that just felt really natural to us.”

To All the Boys received particular attention as a rom-com starring an Asian American woman. Both Condor and Centineo have worked on other projects since the movie’s August 2018 debut as well — Condor most recently starred in rom-com Summer Night, while Centineo will star in Elizabeth Banks’ remake of Charlie’s Angels.

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is out Feb. 12 on Netflix.