A To All The Boys I've Loved Before Sequel Would Mean Trouble for Lara Jean and Peter Kavinksy

Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinksy might’ve gotten a happy ending in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before — but that doesn’t mean they won’t face any trouble later on.

The Netflix romantic comedy, based on the book series by Jenny Han, has been a viral hit ever since premiering on the streaming site last Friday. And a potential sequel would go in a direction that might upset some fans, since the second book deals with Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) struggling after deciding to enter into a real relationship.

“The struggle of what that means and not having a contract and trust — all those issues that they talk about on the field at the very last scene,” director Susan Johnson told Entertainment Tonight. “Relationships are hard to navigate and they’ll find themselves in one. And they’ll discover what the next person might bring in John Ambrose McClaren.”

John Ambrose is one of the boys Lara Jean wrote a letter to, and he makes a surprise appearance in the very last scene of the movie. His return will spell trouble for the happy couple.

“We’re so invested in Peter and Lara Jean, that seeing them go through struggles is going to be hard but also something everybody can relate to,” Johnson said. “The next shiny face comes in and you’re like, ‘Oh shoot, this guy’s really nice too. What do I do?’ ”

While the sequel hasn’t officially green-lit — Johnson explained that Netflix waits around 28 days after a premiere to make a decision — the director is itching to get started.

“The script isn’t written, but I’m anxious to have them say yes so we can get going on it really quickly because you don’t want to rush it. But at the same time, you don’t want them to be 30 years old playing 17,” she said of 21-year-old Condor and 22-year-old Noah.

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is streaming on Netflix now.