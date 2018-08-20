To All the Boys I've Loved Before Star Noah Centineo Is the Internet's New Boyfriend

Another weekend, another Netflix original romcom to fall in love with.

The streaming service released To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before on Friday, and the adaptation of Jenny Han’s 2014 book is a must-see, from Lana Condor’s sweet and dreamy take on a high school girl who writes love letters she never intends to send to John Corbett’s turn as her charming if not quite cool single dad.

And then there’s Noah Centineo, who plays Peter Kavinsky, a lax bro with a heart of gold set on making his mean girl ex jealous by pursuing a fake relationship with Condor’s Lara Jean Covey, who’s eager to escape a potential love triangle with her sister’s ex. But — spoiler alert — it turns out that pretending to be in love with effortlessly hunky Peter is easier said than done. (I mean, look at his face.)

Noah Centineo and Lana Condor Courtesy of Netflix

Now that Centineo’s officially reached “internet boyfriend” status, here are five things to know about the 22-year-old rising star.

You may recognize him from The Fosters.

Centineo replaced Jake T. Austin as Jesus Adams Foster for seasons 3-5 of the Freeform family drama.

He wasn’t “cool” in high school.

Born in Miami, Centineo attended high school in Boca Raton, Florida, for almost two years before moving to L.A. — but he insists he wasn’t popular like Peter. “I was like this tiny little kid that was goofy and would always crack jokes or sit in the back of class and not listen to anything that the teacher was saying,” he told Vulture. “I didn’t do well in school, and I didn’t really care to cater to certain social structures that were in place to be cool.”

Half of his heart is in Havana ooh na na.

Centineo plays Camila Cabello’s broody lover in her “Havana” music video, earning a slap in the face and passionate embrace from the pop star.

Noah Centineo and Camila Cabello

He’s Mark Ruffalo’s doppelgänger.

Centineo told Vulture that people say he looks like the Avengers star “all the time” — even on auditions. “They’d be like Yeah, he’s a little green, but you remind us of Mark Ruffalo. And I think it’s great,” he said. “I guess it’s just my mannerisms, like the way I talk, the way my eyes move around maybe when I’m thinking …? I don’t know!”

This isn’t his only Netflix romantic comedy.

He stars in Sierra Burgess Is a Loser (yes, Stranger Things unsung hero Barb’s movie), set for release Sept. 7.