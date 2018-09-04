To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before Breakout Noah Centineo Confirms He's Single

As Peter Kavinsky would (sexily) say: whoa, whoa, whoa!

As much as the internet would love to see To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before leads Lana Condor and Noah Centineo in a real-life relationship, they’re simply costars and close pals, the 22-year-old actor tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue, on stands Friday.

“From what she’s told me and from what I’ve seen, she’s so happy with her man, and I’m so happy for her with her man,” Centineo says. “Yeah, just friends. Lovely, lovely friends. She’s my favorite.”

Asked about his own relationship status, he replies happily, “Single!”

His romantic history did inspire a swoon-worthy moment in the Netflix romantic comedy, though. As fans already know, the moment when Peter (Centineo) puts his hand in Lara Jean’s (Condor) pants pocket and spins her around to face him was completely improvised.

“I’ve done the hand in the pocket before the film, and my last relationship — she’s this lovely, lovely, young woman who dances a lot, and we just had done it a couple times,” he explains. “And then when we were on set shooting, it just felt right. I was like, ‘This is gonna look super cute!’ I kind of just went for it. And Lana’s great, so she 100 percent just loved it. You can see she’s kind of surprised in the film, but she went with it. You gotta try to create these genuine moments.”

He may technically be single, but there’s an army of online fans already claiming the Fosters alum as their “internet boyfriend.”

How has the Florida native — who says that in high school, he was the kid who “sat in the back of class with my hood up and would sleep or crack jokes” — adjusted to overnight fame?

“It’s interesting, there’s a lot of love,” he says. “It hasn’t really affected me much yet, as far as my day to day goes, but seeing the response from everyone — it’s kind of humbling, honestly. It’s kind of crazy.”

Crazy is definitely one word for it. Centino laughs while recalling a run-in with an admirer while walking down the street out in Hollywood

“Someone like stops their car, and a girl hops out the passenger seat and like runs up to me through traffic, and was like ‘Yo, can I get a picture with you?'” he says. “And I was like, ‘Yeah, of course, you just did all that. Are you okay?!'”

As for rumblings of a sequel (it’s based on a trilogy of young adult books), Centineo says, “I know everyone involved really wants it to happen. I don’t have confirmation. I hope so. I really hope so.”

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is streaming now, and Centineo’s next Netflix rom-com, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, drops Friday.