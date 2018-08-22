To All the Boys I've Loved Before's Israel Broussard 'Deeply Sorry' for 'Inappropriate' Tweets

Israel Broussard is apologizing to fans for a series of “inappropriate and insensitive” tweets from his past.

The 24-year-old actor — who is currently starring in the hit new Netflix film, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before— allegedly sent a series of problematic tweets in the past.

According to screenshots shared on Twitter, Broussard had written critical things about African Americans participating in the Black Lives Matter movement, had made homophobic remarks about potentially playing a gay character one day, and had allegedly liked a series of anti-Muslim tweets, as well as one message that claimed the Sandy Hook massacre was “staged” to “traumatize” and “disarm the public.”

He had even allegedly made a harmful joke about Japanese people — one especially upsetting to fans as To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before features an Asian American actress as the romantic lead.

Lana Condor and Israel Broussard Netflix

RELATED: To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before Star Noah Centineo Is the Internet’s New Boyfriend

Broussard has since deleted the questionable tweets. On Tuesday, he issued an apology.

“I am deeply sorry for my inappropriate and insensitive words and likes on social media. I take full responsibility for my actions and I sincerely apologize,” he wrote. “This has been a pivotal life lesson for me. I am dedicated to becoming a more informed and educated version of myself.”

This isn’t the first time a celebrity’s past Twitter behavior has gotten them in trouble.

Bachelorette winner Garrett Yrigoyen came under fire for liking several hateful and transphobic memes on Instagram just days after the season premiered, later deleting his account and apologizing.

“I didn’t mean to offend anyone,” he told PEOPLE. “Just because I liked it, doesn’t necessarily mean that I supported it. I was raised in a very open-minded family that was accepting to everybody. We’re very non-judgmental. I’m genuinely sincere.”

In July, Disney dropped director James Gunn from the upcoming third Guardians of the Galaxy installment after years of old tweets of his resurfaced, some of which included jokes about pedophilia and rape.

“The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him,” Disney chairman Alan Horn said in the statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

Gunn addressed the controversy, explaining that it used to be part of his act to tweet things that would outrage people but that he has since grown as a person. “In the past, I have apologized for humor of mine that hurt people,” he said. “I truly felt sorry and meant every word of my apologies.”

RELATED: James Gunn Dropped from Guardians of the Galaxy Films Over Unearthed Tweets

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Josh Hader, 24, also apologized when a series of racist, sexist, and homophobic tweets he sent as a teenager surfaced — though in his case, Major League Baseball decided not to suspend him, and instead send him to sensitivity training and have him join initiatives focused on diversity and inclusion.

“There’s no excuse for what was said. I’m deeply sorry for what I said and what’s been going on,” Hader said. “You know, it was something that happened when I was 17 years old,” Hader continued. “As a child, I was immature, and I obviously said some things that were inexcusable. That doesn’t reflect on who I am as a person today and that’s just what it is… When you’re a kid you just tweet what’s on your mind, and that’s what was going on.”

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is streaming on Netflix now.