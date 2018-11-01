Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before Gets Reimagined as a Horror Movie in Spoof Trailer

Lara Jean has a whole other motive in Netflix’s spooky spoof of its own film, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.

The streaming service released an alternate trailer of their hit teen romantic comedy to celebrate Halloween, turning our beloved lead into a blood-hungry killer. Add some scary music and out of context voiceovers and the popular movie becomes To All the Boys I’ve Killed Before — and Peter Kavinsky is next on Lara Jean’s list.

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo still star in the movie, but this time Lara Jean’s obsessions with boys and the five letters she keeps hidden in her closet now remind her of her previously kills. And when she finds Peter all alone in the hot tub, the trailer suggests a very different ending than the steamy kiss they shared in the original movie.

But of course, the trailer is only a fun treat for movie fans on the scary holiday. The real movie still sees Lara Jean and Peter overcome the odds and fall in love.

The rumored sequel, on the other hand, might be a very different kind of movie.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is now streaming on Netflix.