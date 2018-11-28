To All the Boys I've Loved Before 2: What We Know About Potential Sequel to Netflix Rom-Com

There are no more letters to mail… or are there?

A sequel to beloved Netflix hit To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is reportedly in the works. In mid-November, Paramount Pictures entered a multi-picture deal with the streaming service, which could mean another entry of the John Hughes-inspired romantic comedy.

Director Susan Johnson appeared to confirm the news in a now-deleted Instagram post, writing, “Well, the cat’s out of the bag! Thanks for the support, everyone!!! It’s all you!”

Don’t get too excited though: Netflix clarified to Vox that the sequel is still in the early development stage, and has not been officially confirmed.

To All The Boys I've Loved Before Netflix

Based on a trilogy of novels by Jenny Han, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before follows the love life of high school student Lara Jean (Lana Condor) after letters she wrote to her crushes are sent out by her younger sister.

At the end of the first movie, Lara Jean and Peter (Noah Centineo) reconcile their relationship on a football field, but a potential sequel could mean trouble. In the closing credits, another boy, John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Burtchett) arrives at Lara Jean’s door with her letter… and flowers.

“The struggle of what that means and not having a contract and trust — all those issues that they talk about on the field at the very last scene,” Johnson, 47, told Entertainment Tonight in August. “Relationships are hard to navigate and they’ll find themselves in one. And they’ll discover what the next person might bring in John Ambrose McClaren.”

To All The Boys I've Loved Before Netflix

John Ambrose McClaren also appears in the series’s second book, P.S. I Love You, to fill out the sequel’s love triangle.

“The whole reason why I wrote a second book was for the character of John Ambrose McClaren, who is a fan favorite, and he’s a favorite of mine too,” Han, 38, told Indiewire.

The second book, while engaging, may prove devastating to readers who want a calm and happy ending for Lara Jean and Peter.

“I did read the second book because I was desperate to know what was going on, and it wrecked my world. It wrecked my world,” Condor explained to Indiewire. “I was so pissed. I texted Jenny. I was like, ‘How could you do this to me?’”

However, a script has not been written for the not-yet-confirmed sequel, so the audience will have to wait and see what happens to the love life of Lara Jean.

Until then, viewers will just have to mail their own love letters and see what happens.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is available to stream on Netflix.