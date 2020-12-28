Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical Casts Tituss Burgess and Adam Lambert for Crowdsourced Event

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical is actually happening — and it has a killer cast!

On Monday, it was revealed that Tituss Burgess, Adam Lambert, Wayne Brady, André De Shields, Kevin Chamberlin and Ashley Park are among those who will star in the one-night-only benefit concert, which will support The Actors Fund.

Burgess is set to take on the titular role of Remy the rat, with Lambert as his older brother, Emile, and Brady as his father, Django. De Shields will play the main antagonist, Anton Ego, with Park as Colette Tatou and Chamberlin portraying Auguste Gusteau. Andrew Barth Feldman has also joined the cast as Alfredo Linguini.

The crowdsourced show is the result of fans of Pixar's 2007 movie who took to musical theater TikTok to create a musical adaptation. Emily Jacobsen, who wrote the original "Remy the Ratatouille" song for TikTok, and composer Daniel Mertzlufft, whose arrangement of that song helped launch the online effort, have writing credit on the event. Blake Rouse, who wrote of the more popular songs on TikTok, "The Rat’s Way of Life" and "Ratatouille Tango," was also given credit on the show, according to Rolling Stone.

Burgess joined his co-star in promoting the show on Twitter. "I’m joining the cast of Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical as REMY ... to support@TheActorsFund on January 1st! Follow@Ratatousical and visit http://Ratatousical.com to learn more!" he shared.

The show will be produced by Seaview Productions, which is best-known for producing the Broadway show Slave Play.

While there are not many details about what the musical will look like, Seaview said that it will be crowdsourced and fans can expect the performance to "feature content created by members of TikTok’s #RatatouilleMusical Community, whose collective work has earned the engagement of more than 200 million fans around the globe, and will be performed with the 20-piece Broadway Sinfonietta orchestra."