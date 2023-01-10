'Titanic' Returns to Theaters for 25th Anniversary in 3D! See New Trailer and Poster for Re-Release

We'll never let go of Titanic — and we won't have to, as it's returning to theaters in honor of the film's 25th anniversary.

James Cameron's historical-romance epic is set to make a splash on movie screens once more next month, marking the occasion with a brand-new trailer and poster.

The film, which clocks in at 3 hours and 15 minutes and won a record 11 Academy Awards in 1998, will be screened in 3D 4K HDR with high-frame rate.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as ill-fated lovers Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater, Titanic weaves an intricated love story set aboard the doomed RMS Titanic in 1912.

The blockbuster film held the No. 1 box-office spot for 15 straight weeks and became the highest-grossing movie of all time, ultimately earning $2.2 billion worldwide — a record it held until Cameron's 2009 film Avatar.

Paramount Pictures

Director Cameron, 68, recently told Deadline he "can't imagine that film" without its two leading stars in DiCaprio, 48, and Winslet, 47, who both went on to win Oscars of their own later in their careers.

"I think about that casting Leonardo and Kate in Titanic. Leo, the studio didn't want him; I had to fight for him," Cameron told the outlet during an interview about his career and his newest movie, Avatar: The Way of Water.

"Kate really liked him," the filmmaker said of DiCaprio. "And then Leonardo decided he didn't want to make the movie. So then I had to talk him into it."

During the interview, Cameron noted that Titanic "wouldn't have been that film" if DiCaprio had decided not to take his role as Jack, or if anything with the production had come together differently.

"You think at any one of those places, if that had really kind of frayed apart, it would have been somebody else and it wouldn't have been that film," he said. "And I can't imagine that film without him and without her."

Paramount Pictures

Aside from its box-office and Oscar haul, Titanic made waves for its soundtrack — in particular, composer James Horner and Céline Dion's record-breaking ballad "My Heart Will Go On."

Alongside DiCaprio and Winslet, the film, which was also written by Cameron, starred Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher, Bernard Hill, Jonathan Hyde, Danny Nucci, Gloria Stuart, David Warner, Victor Garber and Bill Paxton.

"I spent a year researching because I wanted it to be as accurate as possible," Cameron recently told PEOPLE of the film, for a Titanic special edition issue. "I said to the team, 'Guys, I want it to be like we went back in a time machine and filmed what happened.' "

"Of course, history is a bit elusive, and people had differing accounts. But we got pretty close, and nothing in our subsequent 20-plus years of investigation really upset anything major in the film," he continued. "Could I, as a rivet-counting nerd, make a few tweaks to the movie? Yes, but I think we got it pretty right."

Titanic docks in theaters Feb. 10.