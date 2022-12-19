'Titanic' at 25! All About the Film's 'Heart of the Ocean' Necklace

Kate Winslet wore it on screen, Celine Dion rocked a $2.2 million real version. Titanic's storied blue gemstone (which is not at the bottom of the sea) also boasts a connection to Princess Diana

By
Allison Adato
Adato
Allison Adato

Allison Adato is Editor, PEOPLE + Entertainment Weekly Books, overseeing special editions for both brands. In her PEOPLE past, she covered politics, celebrities, sports, religion, education, food—and often the intersection of these. She has written about ballet dancers, rock stars, self-help gurus, and the scourge of flavored coffee for The Los Angeles Times Magazine, The New York Times, Time, and more. She is also the author of a book about how chefs eat. A graduate of the University of Southern California, Adato is a New Yorker by choice in a long-distance relationship with Los Angeles.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 19, 2022 04:08 PM
Kate Winslet Titanic - 1997
Photo: Photo by 20th Century Fox/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

PEOPLE is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Titanic with a new special edition all about the movie, from which this story was excerpted.

It closely resembles the Hope Diamond: A massive blue stone ringed by white diamonds and dangling from a diamond-studded chain. And, like the Hope, the gem at the center of Titanic boasts a long history of owners including King Louis XIV of France. But the 56-carat Coeur de la Mer (Heart of the Ocean)—the pendant that Cal Hockley places around the neck of his fiancée, Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet), as if it were a pricey millstone—is fictional. It does, however, enjoy the distinction of having inspired a lyric in Britney Spears' "Oops I Did it Again." I thought the old lady dropped it into the ocean in the end/ Well baby, I went down and got it for you.

The Heart figures into many Titanic plot points: Rose wears it (and it alone) when Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) draws her portrait; Cal's valet Lovejoy plants it in Jack's pocket to frame him for theft; it lures treasure-hunter Brock Lovett's crew to the wreck site in hopes of recovering it; and finally, as Britney notes, it is plunked into the Atlantic by 101-year-old Rose, proving she never needed Cal's wealth to get by. (Though why she denies that inheritance to her very nice caretaker granddaughter Lizzy is still anyone's guess.)

With so much screen time, this fake treasure had to be spectacular. Titanic production designer Peter Lamont commissioned London jewelers Asprey & Garrard to create a few versions of the prop, with a cubic zirconia in the role of the blue diamond. The cost of a real stone of that size, "would have been prohibitive, despite our budget," he said.

When filming was finished, Asprey brought the Heart of the Ocean into reality, with a spectacular 171-carat blue sapphire and 103 diamonds. "This stone was special," Asprey's then-head of jewelry Terry Davidson told Reuters of the Sri Lankan sapphire. "It talked to you. You knew that once it was cut, it would be the heart that we wanted." He also felt it was important that its blue color "look as near as possible to the clarity of that ice-cold sea in the Arctic."

Celine Dion holds a replica of the blue diamond which was aboard the Titanic as she arrives for the 70th Annual Academy Awards
Vince Bucci/AFP via Getty Images

The pendant was made with the intent that it be auctioned for charity. It went on the block in Beverly Hills at a celeb-filled gala in the spring of 1998 and sold for $2.2 million to an anonymous bidder, with proceeds going to Southern California's Aid for AIDS, and to the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund, honoring Diana, who had died the previous August.

But a bauble like that is meant to be seen. And so, by agreement with the buyer, Celine Dion wore it with a navy blue Michael Kors gown to the 1998 Oscars, where she performed the film's award-winning love theme. "The necklace came first, and we built my outfit around it," said Dion. Another nominee, Gloria Stuart who played Rose as an old woman, wore a similar oblong blue-diamond pendant from Harry Winston valued at $20 million, creating perhaps the costliest mini-trend in red carpet history. Fans, however, could pick up an authorized knockoff for about $200 from the J. Peterman company. Where might a regular gal wear such a statement piece?The catalog helpfully offered some suggestions: "Wear it to a coronation. Wear it to the movie. Wear it to bed."

People Titanic 25th Anniversary Cover
The PEOPLE Titanic anniversary edition has two collectible covers.

PEOPLE's new special edition Titanic: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet and the Making of an Epic Love Story, is available now wherever magazines are sold.

Related Articles
People Titanic 25th Anniversary Cover
Titanic at 25: PEOPLE Celebrates the Epic Film with a New Special Edition
Chris Hemsworth Elsa Pataky
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Hit the Red Carpet, Plus Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in N.Y.C. and More
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Shoots 'Germany's Next Top Model,' Plus Gigi Hadid, H.E.R and More
Rihanna
Rihanna Supports A$AP Rocky at Amazon Music, Plus Steph and Ayesha Curry, Halsey and More
style launches
These Are the Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a wedding dress designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel and the Spencer family Tiara, ride in an open carriage, from St. Paul's Cathedral to Buckingham Palace, following their wedding on July 29, 1981 in London, England
Princess Diana and Prince Charles' Wedding: All the Details
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by 20th Century Fox/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock (5886183aa) Leonardo Dicaprio, Kate Winslet Titanic - 1997 Director: James Cameron 20th Century Fox/Paramount USA Scene Still Drama
James Cameron Commissioned a Study to Prove If Jack Could Have Survived in 'Titanic' : 'Only One Could'
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
diana-george-michael-2000
How Princess Diana's Crush on George Michael Affected Their Friendship
E.J. Smith
On the 110th Anniversary of Titanic's Sinking, Revisit Chilling Tales of Life and Death from the PEOPLE Archives
Olivia Newton-John
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
BARBIE Copyright: © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All rights reserved. Photo Credit: Jaap Buitendijk Caption: MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Everything to Know About the 'Barbie' Movie
TERRIFIER 2, David Howard Thornton, 2022.
'Terrifier 2' : All About the Clown Horror Movie That's Causing People to Pass Out and Vomit
Great American Family's Christmas
What Is Great American Family? Everything to Know About the Hallmark Channel Competitor
January 1970: The Kaufmann Desert House in Palm Springs, California, designed by Richard Neutra in 1946 for businessman Edgar J. Kaufmann, and now owned by Nelda Linsk. (Photo by Slim Aarons/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
All About the Real Homes in 'Don't Worry Darling' — From Midcentury Icons to Desert Oddities
Falling For Christmas. Lindsay Lohan as Sierra in Falling For Christmas. Cr. Scott Everett White/Netflix © 2022.
All About the Real Hotels Where Lindsay Lohan Filmed Her New Movie, 'Falling for Christmas'