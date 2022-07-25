David Warner won an Emmy in 1981 and also played antagonist Spicer Lovejoy in the 1997 film Titanic

The Omen and Titanic Actor David Warner Dead at 80: 'He Will Be Missed Hugely'

British actor David Warner has died.

Warner, 80, died Sunday from a "cancer-related illness," according to BBC News, which cited a statement from his family.

"Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity," Warner's family said in the statement.

"He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken," they added.

Among Warner's best-known roles was his part in 1976's The Omen, plus the 1997 movie Titanic, in which he plays Spicer Lovejoy, the valet and bodyguard for Cal (Billy Zane) who serves as a minor antagonist for Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet).

Warner had over 220 acting credits to his name and most recently appeared in 2018's Mary Poppins Returns as Admiral Bloom. The Manchester, England, native first gained recognition as a stage actor when the Royal Shakespeare Company cast him as Hamlet in 1965, and he transitioned to film acting in the early 1970s, according to The Guardian.

David Warner Credit: Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock

He won an Emmy in 1981 for his role as Pomponius Falco in the ABC miniseries Masada.

Warner appeared as three different characters across two different Star Trek films in 1989 and 1991, respectively, and two guest roles in Star Trek: The Next Generation in 1992. He also appeared as Thomas Eckhardt in season 2 of David Lynch's Twin Peaks.

The character actor also made semi-frequent voice acting appearances. He appeared in five episodes of Batman: The Animated Series as the voice of Ra's al Ghul between 1992 and 1995. Warner then reprised the role for Batman Beyond in 2000, as well as appearing in Buzz Lightyear of Star Command and Men in Black: The Series.