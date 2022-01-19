The actress has been married three times. She first wed actor and advertising executive Peter Griffith in 1952, before splitting from him nine years later. Together, they welcomed her only child, daughter and future Hollywood star Melanie Griffith, in 1957.

She then married her agent, Noel Marshall (pictured on their wedding day, along with a young Melanie), in 1964. The pair were together for 18 years before going their separate ways in 1982.

Three years later, Hedren tied the knot with Luis Barrenechea, whom she stayed with for a decade until their 1995 divorce. In 2002, she got engaged to veterinarian Martin Dinnes, but the pair ended things after six years together.