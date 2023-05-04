Tinsley Mortimer Recalls 2000s Socialite Culture in Trailer for Hulu Doc 'Queenmaker' (Exclusive)

Time to revisit the glamor — and dark side — of early-2000s socialite culture in New York City.

On Thursday, Hulu exclusively shared the trailer for its documentary Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl with PEOPLE, providing a first look at the film from director and former Transparent producer Zackary Drucker.

The documentary features interviews with figures like Olivia Palermo and Tinsley Mortimer, as well as a number of publicists, photographers and gossip bloggers as they recall how pop culture grew fascinated with and then tore apart public figures like Paris Hilton, among others.

The trailer hints at interviews with a then-anonymous gossip blogger who now regret the carelessness of the early internet age in celebrity culture. According to an official synopsis for the movie, audiences will "learn the truth behind Park Avenue Peerage's authorship," among other revelations regarding internet publications from the time period.

Drucker, who won a special jury award at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival for her HBO documentary The Stroll, tells PEOPLE her new movie "takes place at the intersection of salacious fun and juicy pop culture during the rise of the often-vicious early-aughts blog culture, offering a candid insider perspective on the toll this seemingly glittering lifestyle took on the women who lived it."

"Through a prism of firsthand stories from women like Tinsley Mortimer and Olivia Palermo, told with some time and distance, the era's ruthlessness comes fully into view," Drucker says. "The film is a platform from which we can celebrate complex, powerful women who have maintained a confident sense of self through all the noise."

"Queenmaker shows how many of these women created an original roadmap on crafting one's own narrative unmarred by any corrosive outside influences," Drucker continues, saying her latest project "unpacks the legacy of women creating mythologies for themselves and their challenges around not being in control of the narrative."

"Ultimately, I wanted to celebrate the women of Queenmaker — and all women — taking back their own stories, with their own voices, loudly, clearly and without fear," she adds.

An official synopsis for the documentary reads that the film's "interviews with the publicists, journalists, and, of course, socialites, that ruled the city in the early aughts, immerse us in the gilded world of heiress-era New York City."

"Beyond all of the glitz and glamor, Queenmaker is, at its heart, a story about a young outsider who grappled with an identity shaped largely by the powerful forces of mainstream white American culture that have shaped young women for generations," the synopsis reads.

The New York Times previously profiled Park Avenue Peerage blogger James Kurisunkal back in 2007, covering how he founded the blog as a college student at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl debuts on Hulu May 17.