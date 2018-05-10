Tina Fey Reveals George Clooney Got Her Back for Golden Globes Joke About His Dating Habits

Tina Fey learned the hard way that you can’t poke fun at George Clooney and not receive a little ribbing in return.

The famous Hollywood prankster, 57, was the target of a roast back in 2014 when Fey and Amy Poehler hosted the Golden Globes.

“Gravity is nominated for best film,” Fey said during the award show’s opening monologue that year. “It’s the story of how George Clooney would rather float away into space and die than spend one more minute with a woman his own age.” The camera than panned to the actor having a good laugh at himself.

However, the Saturday Night Live alum told Editorial Director of PEOPLE and EW Jess Cagle during a SiriusXM Town Hall this week with the cast of Mean Girls on Broadway that Clooney later got his revenge. Fey revealed that he wrote the duo notes supposedly from Matt Damon saying that Clooney was bothered by the jab, even going as far as to get stationery with Damon’s name on it.

“We lived in fear of it,” Fey recalled, noting that she and Poehler secretly loved the prank war.

But just to cover her bases, the 47-year-old actress made sure to make nice with Damon.

“I sent two giant fruit baskets to Matt Damon being like, ‘Here is one in case this is real, I’m super sorry. And here is one in case this is a prank,’ ” she said.

Even that plan backfired, though: “Matt Damon was like, ‘My wife is mad, there is so much fruit!’ ”

Of course, Clooney married wife Amal, 40, in September 2014. The couple welcomed twins Ella and Alexander last June, and the actor has taken to fatherhood — and raising the next generation of jokesters.

“I’m already trying to teach my children dirty tricks,” he previously told PEOPLE. “Like the peanut butter on the tennis shoe move. You walk into a party with peanut butter on your tennis shoe, and you look around and ask anybody if it smells like crap, and then you reach down and you actually taste the peanut butter off of your shoe with your finger. That will really throw people up. That’s a rough one.”

