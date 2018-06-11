Tina Fey Quotes Beyoncé's 'Formation' After Mean Girls Tonys Snub: 'Best Revenge Is Your Paper'

Tina Fey isn’t sweating those Tony snubs.

Despite tying for the most nominations with 12 at this year’s show, Fey’s Mean Girls musical went home empty handed after losing out in most categories to The Band’s Visit.

But when it came time to party after the show, Fey had some words of wisdom to the cast and grew gathered at Haswell Green’s restaurant.

Taking the stage in what seemed like a speech, the Emmy winner channeled her inner Beyoncé to lift the crowd’s spirits and poke fun at how lucrative the show’s Broadway run has been so far. The show has enjoyed box office success and recently broke a theater record for grossing over $1.5 million in a single week in late May.

“As Queen Bey said, the best revenge is yo’ paper,” Fey joked, quoting the Grammy winner’s hit song “Formation.”

The Broadway adaptation of the 2004 hit movie earner 12 nominations total, including best musical and best book for Fey — the category she was heavily favored to win before the show. Fey wrote the book for the musical while her husband Jeff Richmond composed the music and lyrics.

Mean Girls officially opened on Broadway in April after first having a test run in Washington D.C.