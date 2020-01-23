Tina Fey's Mean Girls Musical To Be Adapted Into New Movie in Totally Fetch Move

Mean Girls has officially come full circle.

Tina Fey’s beloved 2004 teen comedy is making its way back to the big screen, with a new movie of the Tony-nominated 2018 musical adaptation on the way from Paramount Pictures.

Plans for the new movie were announced on Thursday. Like the original film and musical, Fey and Lorne Michaels will produce. Fey will also pen the movie musical’s screenplay, as she did with both the original movie and the musical’s book for the stage.

The musicals songs — by composer Jeff Richmond (Fey’s husband) and lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde: The Musical) — will be used again. It’s unclear whether they’ll be kept in full, or whether any new tunes will be added.

Casting and other details about the film will be announced at a later date.

“I’m very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen,” Fey said in a statement. “It’s been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences. I’ve spent sixteen years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly.”

“We’re thrilled to be bringing this iconic property back to the big screen in musical form with our incredible filmmaking team,” added Elizabeth Raposo, President of Production for Paramount Pictures.

Image zoom Tina Fey Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

News of the new film comes as the Broadway production of the Mean Girls recouped its capitalization. Producers are now in final discussions for Mean Girls to bow in London’s West End in late Spring of 2021

Said Michaels: “It has been a joy to work on Mean Girls and to watch it go from film, to musical, and now to musical film. I am very proud that Tina’s story and characters continue to resonate with new generations. We are all excited to continue to work with Sonia Friedman and her team as we prepare for London.”

Image zoom Lacey Chabert, Rachel McAdams, Lindsay Lohan, and Amanda Seyfried in Mean Girls Paramount

Mean Girls tells the story of a student named Cady Heron, who transfers to a high school in suburban Illinois after growing up in the African savanna. There, she meets a two outcasts — Damian and Janis — who help her navigate through the school’s many cliques, and help her infiltrate a trio of lionized frenemies known as the Plastics (led by the ruthless Regina George).

The original film starred Lindsay Lohan (Cady), Rachel McAdams (Regina), Amanda Seyfried (Karen Smith), Lacey Chabert (Gretchen Wieners), Lizzy Caplan (Janis), and Daniel Franzese (Damian), among others.

Erika Henningsen (Cady), Taylor Louderman (Regina George), Ashley Park (Gretchen Wieners), Kate Rockwell (Karen Smith), Barret Wilbert Weed (Janis), and Grey Henson (Damian) were among those who opened the Broadway production, which was directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw.

Mean Girls is currently playing an open run at the August Wilson Theatre.