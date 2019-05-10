Tina Fey Is a Disney Expert and Other Friendship Secrets from the Cast of Wine Country

Longtime buddies — and stars of Netflix’s new comedy Wine Country — Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell and Rachel Dratch recently sat down with PEOPLE to discuss their bond and what they’re each experts on.

“Tina’s the Disney go-to. She is the leading expert,” Gasteyer, 52, revealed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Fey agreed: “I know a lot about planning trips to Disney World.”

RELATED: Maya Rudolph Is the ‘Go-To Person for Bedbug Advice’ Among Her Wine Country Friend Group

Dratch, 53, whose real-life 50th birthday inspired Wine Country, says that the SNL alums also rely on each other for business decisions and good jokes.

From left: Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Rachel Dratch, Maya Rudolph, Paula Pell, Amy Poehler Corina Marie Howell

RELATED: Wine Country Stars Play Drinking Game ‘Never Have I Ever’ — and Reveal Their SNL Host Crushes

For much more on the stars of Wine Country and their new movie, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

“Professionally also, I think we all consult each other for comedy choices,” she said. “Or writing things if we have an event where we have to do jokes.”

“This is a great writers pool,” admitted Fey, 49. “You get amazing jokes.”

“We really are a village,” said Pell, 56.

“A joke village,” added Rudolph, 46.

Watch the full video above for more of the ladies’ hilarious interview and to find out who’s the go-to person for bedbug advice.

Wine Country is available to stream on Netflix.