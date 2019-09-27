Tina Fey and Busy Philipps Are Hosting an Ultimate Mean Girls Watch Party on October 3

So fetch!

To celebrate the all-important annual Mean Girls Day, writer and star Tina Fey is teaming up with Facebook and Paramount Pictures to host the ultimate watch party.

Fey will be hosting the screening during a Facebook Live event from New York City on Oct. 3 — the very day Aaron Samuels asked Cady Heron what day it was in math class.

The livestream will kick off at 8 p.m. ET. and Fey will be joined by friend and Mean Girls super-fan Busy Philipps for the screening, with both participating in fun activities before, during and after the movie. The special event comes 15 years after the movie hit theaters in April 2004.

Also starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Amy Poehler, Lizzy Caplan and Tim Meadows, the movie has gone on to garner a cult following and even spun off a musical adaptation currently running on Broadway.

Fey, who wrote the script for the movie, came back as a writer for the musical that picked up 12 nominations at the 2018 Tony Awards. Fey modernized the script for the Broadway adaptation and included and few topical jabs to pad out the high school story.

The characters all use smartphones — which hadn’t yet changed the world back in 2004 — and the story includes the use of social media.

There is also a rousing moment in which Karen (played by Amanda Seyfried in the film) tells young boys not to spread nude pictures they’ve gotten from their female classmates, a topic parents of school-age children can surely relate to.

Mean Girls is playing on Broadway now.