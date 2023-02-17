Tina Fey Says She and Tim Meadows Will Both Reprise Their 'Mean Girls' Roles in Movie Musical

"Teachers work forever," Fey joked of her and Meadows reprising their 2004 characters in the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Published on February 17, 2023 09:55 AM

Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall are headed back to North Shore High!

Tina Fey revealed during a Thursday appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers that both she and Tim Meadows will reprise their roles in the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical, based on their 2004 film of the same name and the subsequent Broadway production.

After revealing production will begin March 6, Fey, 52, praised the "amazing cast" of the upcoming film — which includes Angourie Rice as Cady, Reneé Rapp as Regina, Auli'i Cravalho as Janis and Jaquel Spivey as Damian.

"I do want to give you credit, you and Tim had parts in the original film that you couldn't age out of," Seth Meyers said of his fellow Saturday Night Live alums Fey and Meadows, 62.

"Teachers work forever," agreed Fey, joking, "I want it to be like when Gilligan from Gilligan's Island would be at a trade show and you'd be like, 'Oh, he looks so old in his little hat.' That's my goal."

Tina Fey during an interview with host Seth Meyers
Tina Fey and Seth Meyers. Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images

Asked by Meyers, 49, whether they're having to adjust the Broadway show's songs for the film, Fey said they're going for a more "pop" sound.

"It's a fascinating process, actually, because [on] Broadway, everything has to play to the back of the house. And in movies, you can kind of come back in and things can play really intimately," she explained.

Fey went on to praise their "very cool directing team" and choreographer, promising, "It's gonna be good."

In the original film, Fey and Meadows play Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall, respectively. The educators are tasked with keeping the peace at the high school as "girl world" runs wild, putting reputations at stake thanks to the untouchable "Plastics" clique — played by Lindsay Lohan (Cady Heron), Rachel McAdams (Regina George), Lacey Chabert (Gretchen Wieners) and Amanda Seyfried (Karen Smith).

Tim Meadows, Tina Fey Mean Girls
Tim Meadows and Tina Fey in Mean Girls (2004). Michael Gibson/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

The movie is headed for a Paramount+ debut, according to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter. Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. are the directors, and SNL's Lorne Michaels and Fey, who wrote the Broadway show and the 2004 film, will produce.

Fey will also write this screenplay. Music is by Fey's husband Jeff Richmond, with lyrics by Nell Benjamin.

"I'm very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen," Fey said in a statement back in January 2020. "It's been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences. I've spent sixteen years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly."

"We're thrilled to be bringing this iconic property back to the big screen in musical form with our incredible filmmaking team," added Elizabeth Raposo, President of Production for Paramount Pictures.

