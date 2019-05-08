Tina Fey Once Accidentally Texted Anna Wintour — Who 'Politely Ignored' Her

When you get a group of longtime friends — and well-known comedians — together to share stories over a couple glasses of wine, a few funny secrets are expected to slip.

That’s exactly what happened when the stars of Wine Country — longtime friends Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell and Rachel Dratch — sat down with PEOPLE to discuss their new Netflix movie and to play a few rounds of the classic drinking game, “Never Have I Ever.”

When asked “Never Have I Ever Drunk Texted a Celebrity,” Fey, 49, revealed a story that surprised and delighted her pals.

“I once accidentally — not drunk — I accidentally texted Anna Wintour,” Fey told PEOPLE.

Fey’s costars gasped in delight at her revelation, and fired off several follow-up questions.

“Tina has Anna Wintour’s number in her phone?” mused Poehler, 47.

“Who did you think you were texting?” asked Rudolph, 46.

The cast of Wine Country, from left: Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Rachel Dratch, Maya Rudolph, Paula Pell, and Amy Poehler

“I don’t remember. Somebody else named Anna, I don’t know,” Fey said. “We are not close. But she’s lovely.”

Gasteyer, 52, said she was “dying to know” what Fey texted to the Vogue editor-in-chief.

“Girl, you looked cute in those glasses!” joked Pell, 56. “Girl, who cut your bob?”

Fey admitted that she forgets the exact words that she wrote to Wintour, but that her message “was politely ignored.”

Watch the video above to see the full, hilarious game of “Never Have I Ever” which includes more fun stories — like their SNL host crushes — and much more.

Wine Country is Poehler’s directorial debut and inspired by a real-life girls’ trip the stars took to celebrate Dratch’s 50th birthday. The film is available to stream on Netflix May 10.