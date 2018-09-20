Timothée Chalamet Enters the Oscars Race as a Drug Addict in First Full Trailer for Beautiful Boy

Coming hot off his first Oscar nomination, Timothée Chalamet enters the race for the golden statue again in the first full trailer for Beautiful Boy.

The 22-year-old actor stars as Nic Sheff, a drug addict and his journey to reconnect with his father, David (Steve Carell) and overcome his addiction.

In the first full trailer for the film, Nic addresses his dependency on drugs in a heart-wrenching scene.

“When I tried it I felt lighter than I ever had, so… I just kept on doing it,” Nic says.

“Why? I thought we were closer than most fathers and sons,” David replies. “This isn’t us! This isn’t who we are.”

Depicting a family’s struggle to understand the withdrawal of their oldest son, Nic spirals out of control and causes his parents to fear for his life.

“I had these grand plans. He’d graduate from college, do something amazing. And now I just want him to not die,” David says in a voiceover.

Timothée Chalamet as Nic Sheff in his new film Beautiful Boy Amazon Studios/YouTube

“It’s hard as hell to get sober, but I love my family,” Nic says in a voiceover, echoing his father. “I want them to be proud of me.”

Despite differences between father and son, the two grow back together in touching scenes that see the two support each other.

“I understand how scared you are. It’ll pass, though, it always does,” David tells his son. “Nic, what you have is extraordinary. And you’re going to get it back. You’re going to find it again.”

This is Chalamet’s second major movie after his star-making turn in Call Me By Your Name, for which he was nominated for a Best Actor Academy Award. The film also continues Carell’s streak of taking on more serious roles after his Oscar-nominated performance in 2015’s Foxcatcher.

Beautiful Boy is in theaters Oct. 12.