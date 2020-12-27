Timothée Chalamet's Celebrity Fan Club

Chalamet’s Call Me By Your Name costar has spoken glowingly of the young actor on numerous occasions, delighting fans with insight into the onscreen lovers’ offscreen friendship.

“One of the great things about this business is you get to go to different places and meet different people and interact with people all the time,” Hammer said in a recent GQ profile. “And now and then you meet someone or interact with someone and go, ‘Hey, you’re not just a work friend. You’re a real friend,’ and I like that,” he said of Chalamet, adding that the actor has “dealt with [his meteoric rise to fame] better than I would have done at 22, 23.”

His appreciation of Chalamet’s talent runs so deep that he was asked to write a tribute to him for Variety’s 2018 New Power of New York list, in which he remarked on “his metamorphosis from a young, quirky and beautiful boy (pardon the pun) to a savvy, self-possessed and in-demand leading man.”