Timothée Chalamet's Celebrity Fan Club
Armie Hammer, Jennifer Lawrence and more stars love the Call Me By Your Name actor — who turns 25 on Dec. 27 — just as much as you do
Armie Hammer
Chalamet’s Call Me By Your Name costar has spoken glowingly of the young actor on numerous occasions, delighting fans with insight into the onscreen lovers’ offscreen friendship.
“One of the great things about this business is you get to go to different places and meet different people and interact with people all the time,” Hammer said in a recent GQ profile. “And now and then you meet someone or interact with someone and go, ‘Hey, you’re not just a work friend. You’re a real friend,’ and I like that,” he said of Chalamet, adding that the actor has “dealt with [his meteoric rise to fame] better than I would have done at 22, 23.”
His appreciation of Chalamet’s talent runs so deep that he was asked to write a tribute to him for Variety’s 2018 New Power of New York list, in which he remarked on “his metamorphosis from a young, quirky and beautiful boy (pardon the pun) to a savvy, self-possessed and in-demand leading man.”
Zendaya
The Dune costars made one fan’s lucky day when they were spotted shopping together in a Bed Bath & Beyond in New York City at the start of 2020. Beyond their apparent love of home appliances, the pair share a reverence for getting to work with creative minds, which they discussed over the phone for Zendaya’s December 2020 cover interview with Elle.
Chatting about their time on the Dune set together (where they occasionally threw dance parties in the Euphoria star’s room) and Zendaya’s other projects during quarantine, she noted, “Like I said, I’m lucky I’ve been able to work with cool people such as yourself. I’m grateful that you’ve all ended up being really wonderful people who became my friends.”
Steve Carell
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a better audition,” Carell told Associated Press writer Jake Coyle of the first time he met his Beautiful Boy costar, who plays his son struggling with meth addiction.
“He’s somebody you want to be around. He’s somebody you want to talk to. He’s such a committed actor and takes it seriously but at the same time is entirely open,” he mused of Chalamet.
Rebel Wilson
The Isn't It Romantic actress gave a shoutout to the actor on Instagram, referencing a special moment they'd shared at the Oscars.
"Sentimental Saturday to the time Timothée told Brad Pitt he’d showered at my house and I looked gangsta AF✌️ (will there be an Oscars next year? I hope so)," the actress wrote, providing none of the shower context fans were clamoring for.
Jennifer Lawrence
"Timothée, I'm waiting for him to get a little bit older, you know?" the Red Sparrow actress joked to ET's Carly Steel in 2018. "[I'm] buttering him up like a pig for slaughter, and then I'm going to swing right in there as soon as he's, like, 30."
Quickly, she quipped, "He's old enough to say that, right? He's over 18?" Once confirmed, she continued, "What if I was like, 'He's hot!' and he's 15?'"
"I didn't realize he was so young," she said. "Tell him to wait!... [He's] so, so talented and hot!"
Glenn Close
“Glennothée,” as Vulture dubbed this dynamic duo, provided some of the best award season content in 2019, when they snapped a number of selfies on red carpets.
“Timmy and I meet again on another red carpet. We bring out the best in each other!” Close captioned these playful January 2019 shots of the dynamic duo. Previously, she’d shared another set of selfies from the pair meeting at the 2018 Hollywood Film Awards. “Timothée is as adorable as he is talented!” she wrote, adding that he “always looks very glam & cool.”
Matthew McConaughey
The veteran actor, who played Chalamet’s father in Interstellar, left the young star a thoughtful voicemail after filming wrapped in 2014 that had a lasting impact on Chalamet, who memorized and re-enacted the recording for GQ.
Years later, McConaughey spoke to Good Morning America at the Oscars in 2018 about his former costar, who was the youngest actor since 1944 to be nominated for Best Actor for his turn in Call Me By Your Name.
“Here’s what I saw — I saw natural talent, and I also saw real confidence,” he said of Chalamet. “And when you see his work in [the movie], it’s a fierce performance. I mean he’s dangerous in that performance, and completely natural. He didn’t have a false moment in it, and he’s here to stay. [...] It’s true, you see his work, it speaks for itself.”
Saoirse Ronan
Chalamet’s recurring onscreen love interest and offscreen close pal, Ronan (who starred opposite him in Ladybird, Little Women and the upcoming The French Dispatch) has an affectionate nickname for her beloved costar: “Pony,” she told the New York Times, “Because he’ll come up to [Little Women and Ladybird director Greta Gerwig] and me and nuzzle us.”
“I always knew he was very special. And he was very magnetic as an actor. We’ve always just felt very comfortable with one another,” Ronan said to Dazed of their chemistry.
“We’re very different in the way we work and the kind of performances that we give, and that really excites me – how different we both are. He’s someone who I want to continue to work with because I’m just quite interested to see how it goes,” she continued. “As we get older and when we have more and more experience, what it’s like when we come back together.”
Laura Dern
Speaking to Access Hollywood at the 2020 Golden Globes, Dern opened up about her friendship with the actor, which has taken them from rural Massachusetts to courtside seats and back. “Oh, I love him, he is my friend,” she said. “He’s so amazing. We had an incredible group of people on Little Women and we basically moved to Massachusetts for the fall last year, and Timmy is incredible. He’s such an amazing actor, and really fun at an NBA game,” she added ruefully. The pair were spotted on the Jumbotron in December 2019 at a Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat game, providing some of the most joy-infused photos to ever grace the Internet.