Timothée Chalamet Wishes 'Friend' Zendaya a Happy Birthday: 'Hope Your Day Is Beautiful'

Timothée Chalamet is wishing his “friend” Zendaya a happy birthday.

The actor, 24, shared a sweet message on Twitter to the Euphoria actress on Tuesday, her 24th birthday.

“Happy birthday to one of the most inspiring people I've met on my short journey,” Chalamet began the tweet.

“Someone with the strongest ethical character, and a moral compass that is in harmony with a totally fearless creative abandon,” Chalamet wrote. “Happy birthday @Zendaya, hope your day is beautiful, friend..”

The two friends are starring together in this year's upcoming film Dune.

The movie centers on Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Jason Isaac, playing the royal family of Caladan, as they travel through the galaxy to mine Arrakis for the special spice that propels them.

Zendaya will portray Chalamet's love interest, Chani.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home actress is celebrating another year with a new award nomination on her resume, one month after scoring her first Emmy nomination for her role in Euphoria.

The actress shared a heartfelt message on Instagram after receiving the honor, expressing her appreciation for the show and her fellow castmates.

"My heart is just overflowing with love and gratitude," the actress wrote alongside a photo taken while shooting the series. "I’m so incredibly honored to work beside the talented people that I get to call family."