Timothée Chalamet Teases 'Wonka' Plus 'Dune: Part 2' with Zendaya at CinemaCon 2023

Timothée Chalamet has quite the fall ahead of him!

On Tuesday at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas, Chalamet, 27, gave fans a taste of what's in store in his two upcoming movies: Wonka, the upcoming musical prequel film that will see the actor step into the shoes of Roald Dahl's fictional eccentric chocolatier, as well as Dune: Part Two, the sci-fi epic in which he plays Paul Atreides.

The actor appeared alongside Dune costar Zendaya to show off the trailer for the new film from director Denis Villeneuve, but first, a preview for Wonka revealed that Hugh Grant will appear in the movie as one of Willy Wonka's Oompa Loompas.

"I think it's the first time people saw Hugh Grant as the Oompa Loompa," Chalamet told an audience after a trailer for the upcoming movie played at the convention. "It was a trip. Hugh is one of our greats… it was a dream to work with him."

Meanwhile, the Dune presentation gave audiences a sneak peek at Chalamet's character finally riding one of desert planet Arrakis' giant sand worms and teased Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan in the upcoming sequel.

"Timmy came back with a lot more knowledge about chocolate," Villeneuve, 55, joked during Dune's presentation, noting that the sequel was filmed entirely in IMAX for its return to Arrakis.

The director also said during the presentation that the movie will pick up "just where we left" Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson's characters as Paul and his mother Jessica join the Fremen at the end of Dune. Footage shown during the presentation also displayed a brief first look at Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, a member of the family that killed Paul's father Leto in the first movie.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Wonka centers on Chalamet as a young Willy Wonka before he grows into the legendary candy mogul depicted in Dahl's original 1964 Charlie and the Chocolate Factory novel.

The book's story has been adapted for the big screen twice; Gene Wilder (1971's Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory) and Johnny Depp (2005's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) each took a turn at playing the character.

Chalamet said that filming Wonka proved an "escape" for him in an interview he gave to Vogue UK for an October 2022 cover story.

"I hate to say it, but the dream as an artist is to throw whatever the f--- you want at the wall, you know?" the actor said. "And I guess what I'm realizing is that one's personal life, one's adult life, can be quite boring and the artist's life can still be extraordinary."

Chalamet also told the outlet at the time that he has seven musical numbers in the "sincere" and "joyous" film.

RELATED VIDEO: Timothée Chalamet Calls Zendaya's Performance on Euphoria 'Incredible and Insightful'

Last April, a short sizzle reel showcased at CinemaCon showcased a few magical, musical moments from the upcoming film, which is directed by Paul King from a script by King, 44, and Simon Farnaby.

Variety reported that clips from last year's sizzle reel showed Chalamet tap dancing on a table, as well as peeks at costars Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Keegan-Michael Key and Olivia Colman — plus a Golden Ticket.

Dune: Part Two releases on Nov. 3, while Wonka hits theaters Dec. 15.