Timothée Chalamet Teases 'Wonka' Plus 'Dune: Part 2' with Zendaya at CinemaCon 2023

Dune: Part Two hits theaters Nov. 3, while Wonka releases Dec. 15

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 25, 2023 05:05 PM
Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya CinemaCon

Timothée Chalamet has quite the fall ahead of him!

On Tuesday at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas, Chalamet, 27, gave fans a taste of what's in store in his two upcoming movies: Wonka, the upcoming musical prequel film that will see the actor step into the shoes of Roald Dahl's fictional eccentric chocolatier, as well as Dune: Part Two, the sci-fi epic in which he plays Paul Atreides.

The actor appeared alongside Dune costar Zendaya to show off the trailer for the new film from director Denis Villeneuve, but first, a preview for Wonka revealed that Hugh Grant will appear in the movie as one of Willy Wonka's Oompa Loompas.

"I think it's the first time people saw Hugh Grant as the Oompa Loompa," Chalamet told an audience after a trailer for the upcoming movie played at the convention. "It was a trip. Hugh is one of our greats… it was a dream to work with him."

Meanwhile, the Dune presentation gave audiences a sneak peek at Chalamet's character finally riding one of desert planet Arrakis' giant sand worms and teased Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan in the upcoming sequel.

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya CinemaCon

"Timmy came back with a lot more knowledge about chocolate," Villeneuve, 55, joked during Dune's presentation, noting that the sequel was filmed entirely in IMAX for its return to Arrakis.

The director also said during the presentation that the movie will pick up "just where we left" Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson's characters as Paul and his mother Jessica join the Fremen at the end of Dune. Footage shown during the presentation also displayed a brief first look at Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, a member of the family that killed Paul's father Leto in the first movie.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Wonka centers on Chalamet as a young Willy Wonka before he grows into the legendary candy mogul depicted in Dahl's original 1964 Charlie and the Chocolate Factory novel.

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya CinemaCon

The book's story has been adapted for the big screen twice; Gene Wilder (1971's Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory) and Johnny Depp (2005's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) each took a turn at playing the character.

Chalamet said that filming Wonka proved an "escape" for him in an interview he gave to Vogue UK for an October 2022 cover story.

"I hate to say it, but the dream as an artist is to throw whatever the f--- you want at the wall, you know?" the actor said. "And I guess what I'm realizing is that one's personal life, one's adult life, can be quite boring and the artist's life can still be extraordinary."

Chalamet also told the outlet at the time that he has seven musical numbers in the "sincere" and "joyous" film.

RELATED VIDEO: Timothée Chalamet Calls Zendaya's Performance on Euphoria 'Incredible and Insightful'

Last April, a short sizzle reel showcased at CinemaCon showcased a few magical, musical moments from the upcoming film, which is directed by Paul King from a script by King, 44, and Simon Farnaby.

Variety reported that clips from last year's sizzle reel showed Chalamet tap dancing on a table, as well as peeks at costars Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Keegan-Michael Key and Olivia Colman — plus a Golden Ticket.

Dune: Part Two releases on Nov. 3, while Wonka hits theaters Dec. 15.

Related Articles
EZRA MILLER as Barry Allen / The Flash, EZRA MILLER as Barry Allen / The Flash and SASHA CALLE as Kara Zor-El / Supergirl in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “THE FLASH,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
'The Flash' Director Calls Ezra Miller 'One of the Best Actors I've Ever Worked With,' Shares New Trailer
Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie Barbie Movie
Ryan Gosling 'Doubted' His 'Ken-ergy' Before 'Barbie': 'They Conjured This Out of Me Somehow'
Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie Barbie Movie
Greta Gerwig 'Cried' When She First Walked onto 'Barbie' Movie Set: 'It Was So Touching'
GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE, from left: Paul Rudd, Logan Kim, Mckenna Grace, 2021.
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Sequel Will Return Franchise to New York City, Jason Reitman Confirms
Shailene Woodley and Jack Whitehall in Robots Trailer
Shailene Woodley and Jack Whitehall Chase Down Their Runaway Clones in Trailer for Rom-Com 'Robots'
will-smith-b
Will Smith Says He's 'Excited' for 'Bad Boys 4' as He and Martin Lawrence Tease Sequel
2023 Cinemacon Portrait studio
Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell Tease Their Rom-Com Chemistry: 'Love When She Calls Me' Top Gun
Jamie Lee Curtis Looks Back on Parents' Historic 1953 Magazine Cover with Harry Belafonte: 'Artists Uniting'
Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Parents' Historic 1953 Magazine Cover with Harry Belafonte: 'Artists Uniting'
Melissa McCarthy PEOPLE BEAUTIES
Melissa McCarthy Jokes About Her PEOPLE Beautiful Issue Cover Photo: 'I Had Just Finished Vacuuming'
Julius Tennon; Viola Davis attend the 48th Chaplin Award Honoring Viola Davis
Viola Davis on the Last Time She Fell in Love with Husband Julius Tennon: 'We Just Laughed' (Exclusive)
MELISSA MCCARTHY PEOPLE BEAUTIES COVER 2023
Melissa McCarthy: Gracing PEOPLE's Beautiful Issue Cover Is 'Saying Something Lovely to My Younger Self'
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin Says He's 'Grateful for All the Support' in Montana as He Resumes Filming 'Rust'
John Leguizamo, Luigi
John Leguizamo Would 'Consider' a 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Sequel Role If They 'Add More Inclusivity'
John Leguizamo
John Leguizamo Says He Carries Around $100 Bills to Tip Generously: 'I'm Not a Cheapskate'
Luciana Barroso Damon and Matt Damon pose at the opening night of the new play "Prima Facie" on Broadway
Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Barroso Step Out at Broadway Opening Night of Jodie Comer's 'Prima Facie'
More from my *dream bday weekend* soon…. but @patrickta and I had so much fun (& laughs) making this, to say: Thanks for all the birthday love I’ve felt from here at Disney and all over the world.
Gigi Hadid Lip-Syncs 'Little Mermaid' Song in Video of 'Dream Bday Weekend' at Walt Disney World