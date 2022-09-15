Timothée Chalamet Teases 'Joyous' 'Wonka' Movie, Says He Has 'Seven' Musical Numbers

Timothée Chalamet had his work cut out for him in the upcoming Wonka movie musical, sharing that he has seven musical numbers in the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel.

The actor, 26, called the Paul King-directed movie "so sincere" in his Vogue UK cover story, published Thursday.

"You know what's really funny about that is it's so misleading," Chalamet told Vogue UK about social media posts that poked fun at his in-costume appearance after he was photographed on set in Oxford, England in February. "This movie is so sincere, it's so joyous."

Filming Wonka, which centers on a young Willy Wonka before he grows into the legendary candy mogul depicted in Roald Dahl's original 1964 Charlie and the Chocolate Factory novel and its two different film adaptations, served as an "escape" for Chalamet, according to Vogue UK.

"I hate to say it, but the dream as an artist is to throw whatever the f--- you want at the wall, you know?" Chalamet said. "And I guess what I'm realizing is that one's personal life, one's adult life, can be quite boring and the artist's life can still be extraordinary."

In April, distributor Warner Bros. announced at CinemaCon in Las Vegas that it had pushed Wonka's release date to Dec. 15, 2023, after the film was originally slated for a March 17, 2023, release.

A short sizzle reel showcased a few magical, musical moments from the upcoming film. "Is everybody ready?" Wonka said at the beginning of the footage, according to The Hollywood Reporter, before several musical scenes played out.

Variety reported that clips from the sizzle reel showed Chalamet tap dancing on a table, as well as peeks at costars Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Keegan-Michael Key and Olivia Colman — plus a Golden Ticket.

"It's not the chocolate that matters," Wonka read from a candy wrapper at the end of the reel, according to Deadline. "It's the people you share it with."

Chalamet was spotted filming the origin story in England back in February, but gave fans their first look at his character in October 2021.

"The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last … 🏭WONKA🍫," he wrote in his Instagram caption — a clear nod to the line spoken by Gene Wilder in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

Willy Wonka has previously been portrayed on the big screen by the late Gene Wilder in the 1971 classic Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, while Johnny Depp took the role for the 2005 Tim Burton adaptation.

Unrelated to this project, Netflix is also working on a "series based on the world of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" with Taika Waititi.

Wonka hits theaters Dec. 15, 2023.