Timothée Chalamet Says He Texted His Friends from Bathroom During Dinner with Kim and Kanye West

Timothée Chalamet has admitted to being a little starstruck!

On Monday night, the Little Woman star dished about his dinner with Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, and Pete Davidson for rapper Kid Cudi’s birthday while appearing on the Tonight Show Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The young actor admitted that he didn’t know the famous couple was going to join them for Cudi’s January birthday celebration, and it was already “surreal” for him to just be hanging out with the rapper.

“Kid Cudi, that’s my favorite artist ever. I wouldn’t be acting without him, I wouldn’t be pursuing this crazy career without him,” Chalamet gushed to Fallon. “I just texted him on the morning of his birthday and he said to come to dinner. I did not know that’s what I was walking into.”

Image zoom Kanye West, Timothée Chalamet, Kid Cudi, Pete Davidson Kim Kardashian/Twitter

Chalamet, 23, then recalled when West, 42, and Kardashian West, 39, finally arrived for the dinner.

“We were hanging out and then it feels like it was an earthquake in the restaurant,” he said. “It was like epic. You feel the energy and I turned around and I was like, ‘Holy s—.'”

The actor explained that though his career has brought him into this exclusive circle, he still feels like “a fraud.”

The Beautiful Boy star then admitted that after the famous couple arrived, he went to the bathroom to nervously text his friends about the situation.

Image zoom Timothée Chalamet and Jimmy Fallon Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“I went to the bathroom. Seriously I sent a text to friends like, ‘Am I worth…like does this make sense?'” he told Fallon. “And they were like, ‘Man, 16-year-old you would slap the s— out of you. You go back to the table.'”

Upon returning to the table, Chalamet said he felt more at ease, explaining that Kardashian West photographed the guys as they all hung out throughout the rest of the evening.

Chalamet currently stars as Theodore “Laurie” Laurence in his latest movie, Little Woman, which has already received some Oscar buzz ahead of its release.

The actor plays alongside Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Meryl Streep and Laura Dern — plus two rising stars, Eliza Scanlen (HBO’s Sharp Objects) and Florence Pugh (Midsommar).

The film, which is based on Louisa May Alcott’s classic coming-of-age novel, first screened in October. Critics were quick to predict potential Oscar nominations for Ronan, who plays Jo March, Pugh, who plays her sister Amy March, and Greta Gerwig for directing the remake of classic novel adaptation.

Little Women hits theaters Dec. 25.