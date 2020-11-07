Timothée Chalamet Shares Meme of Peach Scene from Call Me By Your Name : 'If Georgia Goes Blue'

Timothée Chalamet has a cheeky message for the Peach State as votes continue to be counted in the 2020 presidential election.

On Friday, as Democratic candidate Joe Biden gained a narrow lead in Georgia in the contest over the Republican incumbent Donald Trump, the 24-year-old actor shared a hilarious meme of his now-famous peach scene from 2017's Call Me By Your Name.

"if Georgia goes blue ......" the meme reads, alongside a screenshot of the star from the film.

Chalamet, whose character masturbates using a peach in the Oscar-nominated drama, added in the caption of his Instagram Story: "💦."

Image zoom Credit: Timothée Chalamet/instagram

Based on André Aciman’s 2007 novel of the same name, Call Me By Your Name centers around a grad student (Armie Hammer) who falls in love with his professor's son (Chalamet) while working as an intern.

In 2018, Chalamet spoke about the intimate scene, sharing to Harry Styles in an interview with i-D magazine that he still enjoys eating the stone fruit, "but not without thinking about it."

"That’s the most awkward scene to see with your parents in the whole world," the Dune star admitted. "My poor father."

Image zoom Timothée Chalamet in Call Me By Your Name | Credit: Sony Pictures Classics

According to director Luca Guadagnino, he initially had reservations about including the scene in the script, which went on to win the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

"I was struggling with the possibility that you can masturbate yourself with such a fruit," Guadagnino told OUT Magazine in 2017.

"So I grabbed a peach and I tried, and I have to say — it works," he said, adding, "I went to Timothée, and said, ‘We shoot the scene, because I tried it and it worked.' And he said, 'I tried, too, and I already knew it worked.' "

In the same interview, Hammer said that the movie forced him to step outside of his comfort zone.

"I’ve never been so intimately involved with a director before," he shared. "Luca was able to look at me and completely undress me. He knew every single one of my insecurities, every time I needed to be pushed, and when I needed to be protected."