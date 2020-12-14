Timothée Chalamet Seemingly Takes Stance Against Dune's HBO Max Streaming Deal on SNL

Timothee Chalamet stars in Dune, one of the movies affected by Warner Bros.'s decision to release its 2021 slate on HBO Max at the same time as in theaters

Timothée Chalamet is subtly making his opinion known.

The actor hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time over the weekend and used the national platform to seemingly take a stand against a recent major decision made by film studio Warner Bros., the company behind Chalamet's upcoming Dune.

Last week, Warner Bros. shocked many in Hollywood after announcing its entire slate of 2021 movies will premiere on HBO Max and hit theaters at the same time, shattering precedent that kept movies solely in theaters for the first few weeks after release.

One of those movies is Dune, Chalamet's first shot at a major blockbuster. The highly-anticipated book adaptation was first set to hit theaters on December 18 before getting pushed back to October 2021.

Chalamet appeared during the final segment of SNL wearing a sweater with the Legendary Entertainment logo, the production company behind Dune. Variety previously reported Legendary might sue Warner Bros. over the HBO Max deal.

Dune, featuring a star-studded cast, was set to be one of the biggest movies of the year before the COVID-19 health crisis forced movie theaters around the world to temporarily close in order to curb the spread of the virus.

Chalamet's choice of sweater came days after Dune director Denis Villeneuve wrote a scathing essay for Variety, criticizing Warner Bros.'s move. Tenet director Christopher Nolan has also blasted the decision, taking issue with how filmmakers allegedly weren't informed beforehand.

"The way in which they did it — they didn't tell any of the filmmakers or any of the movie stars involved in those projects for 2021. These were people who spent years engaged on projects that were intended to be releases for the big screen and for home video worldwide," Nolan told PEOPLE.

Warner Bros.'s decision comes after the studio made plans to release Wonder Woman 1984 in both theaters and on the streaming site after consistent delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The list of films that will now follow Wonder Woman's path includes The Matrix 4, the Sopranos movie prequel The Many Saints of Newark and Lin-Manuel Miranda's movie adaptation of the hit Broadway musical In the Heights.

Other films on this new release trajectory include Denzel Washington's upcoming thriller The Little Things, the live-action remake Tom and Jerry, as well as Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat, Space Jam: A New Legacy and the sports drama King Richard, about the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, and starring Will Smith.