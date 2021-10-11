Timothée Chalamet said an unnamed hero of his advised him, "No hard drugs and no superhero movies" when he was first starting out

Timothée Chalamet Says He Was Told to Never Do a 'Superhero Movie' at the Start of His Career

Timothée Chalamet has seen plenty of success in his brief career — and he has the guidance of one of his idols to thank.

The actor, 25, reflected on his experience with fame and his approach to acting in an interview with Time magazine, sharing the important advice he's used to shape his career.

"One of my heroes — I can't say who or he'd kick my ass — he put his arm around me the first night we met and gave me some advice," he said, adding that the unnamed hero told him, "No hard drugs and no superhero movies."

Since then, he's stuck to the plan, forgoing any superhero projects in favor of films like Ladybird and Call Me By Your Name and more recent titles like Little Women and upcoming releases The French Dispatch and Dune.

Co-chair Timothée Chalamet attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

While he's not joining the Marvel Universe or teaming up with DC anytime soon, Chalamet revealed at the 2018 Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards that he once auditioned to play Spider-Man in the 2017 movie Spider-Man: Homecoming.

"I read twice and I left sweating in a total panic," Chalamet said, per The Hollywood Reporter. "I called my agent, [UTA's] Brian Swardstrom, and I said, 'Brian, I thought about this a lot and I have to go back and knock on that door and read again,' and he told me the story of Sean Young and how in an attempt to become Catwoman had scared everyone away when she showed up at the studio gates in costume."

The role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man eventually went to Tom Holland, who went on to play the superhero in multiple Marvel projects.

Chalamet is busy playing another iconic character who doesn't have superpowers, but boasts plenty of magical talents of his own. He was tapped to play a young Willy Wonka in the upcoming film Wonka, an origin story about the whimsical chocolatier first introduced by Roald Dahl in his 1964 novel.

cannes 2021 Credit: Getty

Chalamet shared a first look image of himself in character as Wonka on Sunday, posting an photo on Instagram of himself wearing a brown tophat and red velvet coat while filming a scene from the movie.

"I felt out of my league," he told Time of working on music for Wonka, which he recorded at Abbey Road. "Like I was desecrating history!"

Still, he added that working on Wonka has been a pleasant experience overall.