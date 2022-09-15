Timothée Chalamet Reveals the Advice Leonardo DiCaprio Gave: 'No Superhero Movies and No Hard Drugs'

Timothée Chalamet got some poignant career advice from one of his idols, Leonardo DiCaprio.

Chalamet, 26, told Vogue UK in a feature interview published Thursday that DiCaprio, 47, told him "no hard drugs and no superhero movies" when they first met in 2018, a mantra that Vogue described as the Dune star's "career rule."

The younger movie star previously shared that he had received the advice from "one of my heroes" in October 2021, but declined at the time to share who told him not to take superhero roles during his rise to movie stardom.

"One of my heroes — I can't say who or he'd kick my ass — he put his arm around me the first night we met and gave me some advice," Chalamet told Time last year.

The Oscar nominee has been filming the upcoming Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel, the movie musical Wonka, in London for much of the year, in which he has seven musical numbers, according to Vogue UK.

Steven Meisel

"You know what's really funny about that is it's so misleading," Chalamet told Vogue UK about tweets poking fun at his appearance in the Roald Dahl-inspired project. "This movie is so sincere, it's so joyous."

"I hate to say it, but the dream as an artist is to throw whatever the f--- you want at the wall, you know?" he added. "And I guess what I'm realizing is that one's personal life, one's adult life, can be quite boring and the artist's life can still be extraordinary."

When Chalamet appeared at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 2 in support of his upcoming film Bones & All, he told reporters about his distaste for social media and said he feels his generation is "intensely judged" due to pressures brought about by different platforms.

"To be young now, and to be young whenever — I can only speak for my generation — is to be intensely judged," he said, according to E! News.

Steven Meisel

"I can't imagine what it is to grow up without the onslaught of social media," Chalamet added. "And it was a relief to play characters who are wrestling with an internal dilemma absent the ability to go on Reddit or Twitter, Instagram or TikTok and figure out where they fit in."

The actor also said that he thinks "it's tough to be alive right now" while in Venice.

"I think societal collapse is in the air — or it smells like it — and, without being pretentious, that's why hopefully movies matter, because that's the role of the artist," he said, according to E! News. "To shine a light on what's going on."