Timothée Chalamet Reveals the Advice Leonardo DiCaprio Gave: 'No Superhero Movies and No Hard Drugs'

Timothée Chalamet told Vogue UK Leonardo DiCaprio warned him against superhero films in 2018

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 15, 2022 01:57 PM
Timothee Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio
Photo: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty; Mike Coppola/Getty

Timothée Chalamet got some poignant career advice from one of his idols, Leonardo DiCaprio.

Chalamet, 26, told Vogue UK in a feature interview published Thursday that DiCaprio, 47, told him "no hard drugs and no superhero movies" when they first met in 2018, a mantra that Vogue described as the Dune star's "career rule."

The younger movie star previously shared that he had received the advice from "one of my heroes" in October 2021, but declined at the time to share who told him not to take superhero roles during his rise to movie stardom.

"One of my heroes — I can't say who or he'd kick my ass — he put his arm around me the first night we met and gave me some advice," Chalamet told Time last year.

The Oscar nominee has been filming the upcoming Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel, the movie musical Wonka, in London for much of the year, in which he has seven musical numbers, according to Vogue UK.

timothee chalamet
Steven Meisel

"You know what's really funny about that is it's so misleading," Chalamet told Vogue UK about tweets poking fun at his appearance in the Roald Dahl-inspired project. "This movie is so sincere, it's so joyous."

"I hate to say it, but the dream as an artist is to throw whatever the f--- you want at the wall, you know?" he added. "And I guess what I'm realizing is that one's personal life, one's adult life, can be quite boring and the artist's life can still be extraordinary."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When Chalamet appeared at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 2 in support of his upcoming film Bones & All, he told reporters about his distaste for social media and said he feels his generation is "intensely judged" due to pressures brought about by different platforms.

"To be young now, and to be young whenever — I can only speak for my generation — is to be intensely judged," he said, according to E! News.

timothee chalamet
Steven Meisel

"I can't imagine what it is to grow up without the onslaught of social media," Chalamet added. "And it was a relief to play characters who are wrestling with an internal dilemma absent the ability to go on Reddit or Twitter, Instagram or TikTok and figure out where they fit in."

The actor also said that he thinks "it's tough to be alive right now" while in Venice.

"I think societal collapse is in the air — or it smells like it — and, without being pretentious, that's why hopefully movies matter, because that's the role of the artist," he said, according to E! News. "To shine a light on what's going on."

Related Articles
Timothée Chalamet attends the "Dune" UK Special Screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 18, 2021 in London, England.
Timothée Chalamet Says It's 'Tough to Be Alive' in Social Media Age and Be 'Intensely Judged'
olivia wilde
Olivia Wilde Doubles Down on Claim She Fired Shia LaBeouf from 'Don't Worry Darling' : 'He Was Replaced'
Timothee Chalamet, Italian director Luca Guadagnino and Armie Hammer attend 'Chiamami Col Tuo Nome (Call Me By Your Name)' at De Russie Hotel on January 24, 2018 in Rome, Italy.
Luca Guadagnino Says His New Cannibalism Movie Has 'Nothing to Do with' Armie Hammer Allegations
Moet & Chandon At The 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Red Carpet
Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind's Relationship Timeline
Mac Miller
Mac Miller's Life in Photos
SMA POLL
Timothée Chalamet Says He Was Told to Never Do a 'Superhero Movie' at the Start of His Career
Charlbi Dean
Charlbi Dean's Brother Shares Details About the 'Caring' Actress's 'Shocking' Death at Age 32
Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra's Relationship Timeline
olivia wilde; shia lebouf; florence pugh
A Complete Timeline of the 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama
Wonka
Timothée Chalamet's 'Wonka' Pushed to December 2023 as First Footage Teases Magical, Musical Moments
Johnny Depp (L) and Girlfriend Vanessa Paradis attend the 61st Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2004 in Beverly Hills, California
Johnny Depp's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Wonka
Timothée Chalamet Shares First Look of Himself in Character as Willy Wonka: 'Suspense Is Terrible'
Timothée Chalamet films WONKA in Oxford
Timothée Chalamet Seen as Willy Wonka as He Films Upcoming Prequel in England
Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller during The Andre Agassi Charitable Foundation's 11th Annual "Grand Slam for Children" Fundraiser - Red Carpet at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's Relationship Timeline
Whitney Heard, Johnny Depp
Amber Heard's Sister Whitney Calls MTV 'Disgusting' and 'Desperate' for Including Johnny Depp in VMAs
Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone
Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone's Relationship Timeline