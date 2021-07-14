Watch Tilda Swinton Prank Timothée Chalamet at the Cannes Premiere of The French Dispatch
The actress was caught pranking her costar during the film's standing ovation at its Cannes Film Festival premiere Monday
Tilda Swinton has a few tricks up her sleeve!
The actress was caught pranking her The French Dispatch costar Timothée Chalamet after the film's premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday.
During the standing ovation, Swinton, 60, seemed to embrace Chalamet, 25, to congratulate him on a job well done — only to spin the actor around afterward, revealing a hilarious ulterior motive to the camera.
Swinton had deftly stuck the nameplate that had been reserving her seat in the theater to Chalamet's back. The Call Me By Your Name star put his hands up and smiled at the joke as several audience members cheered on the cast.
The exchange was captured by Variety executive editor Ramin Setoodeh, who shared video footage of the moment on Twitter.
For the premiere of Wes Anderson's latest project, Swinton and Chalamet were joined by co-stars Bill Murray, Hippolyte Girardot, Adrien Brody, Owen Wilson, Benicio Del Toro, and Lyna Khoudri.
Never miss a story — sign up forPEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.
Stars have been flocking to Cannes this year after the prestigious festival was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Others who have made appearances include Andie MacDowell, Adam Driver, Academy Award-winning director Bong Joon Ho, Diane Kruger, and this year's Cannes Film Festival Jury President, Spike Lee.
RELATED VIDEO: Timothée Chalamet Once Locked His Mom on a Balcony — Naked: I Have 'Things to Make Up for'
RELATED: Timothée Chalamet Hops Out of a Bathtub in Scene from The French Dispatch with Frances McDormand
On Friday, Matt Damon attended the premiere of his latest movie Stillwater, and teared up as the drama received a five-minute standing ovation from the crowd. Meanwhile, Jodie Foster made a rare public appearance to accept an honorary Palme d'Or.
The 74th Cannes Film Festival runs from July 6-17.