Watch Tilda Swinton Prank Timothée Chalamet at the Cannes Premiere of The French Dispatch

Tilda Swinton has a few tricks up her sleeve!

The actress was caught pranking her The French Dispatch costar Timothée Chalamet after the film's premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday.

During the standing ovation, Swinton, 60, seemed to embrace Chalamet, 25, to congratulate him on a job well done — only to spin the actor around afterward, revealing a hilarious ulterior motive to the camera.

Swinton had deftly stuck the nameplate that had been reserving her seat in the theater to Chalamet's back. The Call Me By Your Name star put his hands up and smiled at the joke as several audience members cheered on the cast.

The exchange was captured by Variety executive editor Ramin Setoodeh, who shared video footage of the moment on Twitter.

Stars have been flocking to Cannes this year after the prestigious festival was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, Matt Damon attended the premiere of his latest movie Stillwater, and teared up as the drama received a five-minute standing ovation from the crowd. Meanwhile, Jodie Foster made a rare public appearance to accept an honorary Palme d'Or.