Timothée Chalamet Plays a Drug Addict in Emotional Trailer for Beautiful Boy

Timothee Chalamet is facing his most emotional role yet in Beautiful Boy.

The Call Me By Your Name actor, 22, stars with Steve Carell in the upcoming Amazon movie about the relationship between a father and his drug addict son. The first scene in the trailer features the two having a raw fight about Chalamet’s addiction before it launches into flashbacks and present time scenes about the relationship between the two.

“There are moments that I look at him, this kid that I raised who I thought I knew inside and out, and I don’t know who he is,” Carell says in the emotional trailer.

This is Chalamet’s second major movie after his star-making turn in Call Me By Your Name and it continues Carell’s streak of taking on more serious movies after his Oscar nominated role in 2015’s Foxcatcher.

“I felt better than I ever had so I just kept on doing it. I don’t like I have a disease. This isn’t like cancer, this is my choice. I put myself here,” an emotional Chalamet says as he talks to Carell.

Beautiful Boy hits theaters Oct. 12 just in time for awards season.