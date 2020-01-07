Timothée Chalamet in Talks to Play Bob Dylan in New Biopic: Report

Timothée Chalamet may be playing one of the most beloved musicians of all time for his next acting role.

On Monday, Deadline reported that Chalamet, 24, is in negotiations to portray a young Bob Dylan in an upcoming biopic being headed by Ford v Ferrari director James Mangold.

Searchlight Pictures will produce the film, which is currently titled Going Electric. The movie will focus on Dylan’s controversial transition to the electric guitar in the ’60s and his road to becoming a folk music legend.

The film will be produced by Dylan’s longtime manager, Jeff Rosen, Veritas Entertainment Group’s Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer and Peter Jaysen, Automatik’s Fred Berger, The Picture Company’s Alex Heineman and Mangold, according to Deadline.

Dylan, 78, will also serve as an executive producer, and his music rights are part of the package.

The most recent project involving Dylan’s life was the 2007 biopic I’m Not There, which featured six different actors — Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Marcus Carl Franklin, Richard Gere, Heath Ledger and Ben Wishaw — depicting different facets of the musician’s public persona.

Chalamet, who has become a rising star in the industry, has recently starred in period drama films such as The King and Little Women. Mangold, meanwhile, has directed many successful films over the years, including Walk the Line, Logan and most recently, Ford v Ferrari, starring Bale and Matt Damon.