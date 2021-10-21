The actors formed a close friendship during the filming the epic drama.

Timothée Chalamet on His Instant Chemistry with Dune Costar Zendaya: 'A Breath of Fresh Air'

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya became fast friends while making their latest film Dune.

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, the pair say they relied heavily on each other while filming the outer-space saga that involved heavy emotions and harsh environments, like the sand dunes of Jordan.

"She was like a breath of fresh air," Chalamet, 25, says of his Emmy Award-winning costar, also 25. "She had a great energy."

The film, which also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac and Jason Momoa, is based on Frank Herbert's bestselling 1965 novel.

The pair's careers are hotter than ever.

Zendaya returns as Spidey's love interest MJ in Spider-Man: No Way Home in December and won an Emmy in 2020 for her role in the HBO series Euphoria. Chalamet earned an Oscar nomination for his role in the coming-of-age drama Call Me By Your Name; next up he's playing iconic candyman Willy Wonka in the prequel Wonka, which is now filming.

They two say they hope to maintain their bond as they continue to navigate their way in Hollywood.

"I'm just so grateful that this experience has been with this guy because he's massively talented but also such a good person," says Zendaya. "We've been able to have fun and become great friends."