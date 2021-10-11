Timothée Chalamet on Armie Hammer Controversy: 'Worthy of a Larger Conversation'  

Timothée Chalamet gave his first public comment on Armie Hammer since Hammer was accused of sexual assault earlier this year

Timothée Chalamet is offering a rare brief comment on the sexual assault allegations against his Call Me By Your Name co-star Armie Hammer.

In a new interview with Time magazine, Chalamet, 25, was asked about Hammer and "demurred," the outlet reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I totally get why you're asking that," Chalamet said, "but it's a question worthy of a larger conversation, and I don't want to give you a partial response."

Hammer and Chalamet co-starred in the 2017 Luca Guadagnino film and maintained a relationship in the years after Call Me By Your Name debuted, with Hammer leaving friendly comments on Chalamet's Instagram as recently as October 2020.

Chalamet has not offered public comment on the accusations against Hammer. His statement to Time marks the first instance he's expressed his thoughts on the controversy.

Armie Hammer Armie Hammer | Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

Hammer is currently facing rape allegations from a 2017 incident with his former partner, who came forward in March to accuse the actor of sexual assault. He has denied all accusations against him.

The woman, identified only by her first name, Effie, said Hammer "violently raped" her for four hours in Los Angeles, during which he "slammed [her] head against a wall" and "beat [her] feet with a crop."

Effie said she feared for her life during the alleged assault, telling reporters at a press conference, "I tried to get away but he wouldn't let me. I thought that he was going to kill me."

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Hammer's lawyer denied the rape allegation, stating that the encounter between Hammer and Effie was "completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."

His lawyer added, "Effie's own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations. As recently as July 18, 2020, [Effie] sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she wanted him to do to her. Mr. Hammer responded making it clear that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her."

After Effie's March press conference, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Hammer was under investigation for sexual assault in a case that was opened in February.

Before Effie came forward, multiple women also spoke up to accuse Hammer of alleged abusive behavior and violent fantasies. He was dropped by his talent agency, William Morris Endeavor, in February and also lost his agent.

Hammer was replaced in two upcoming projects: Shotgun Wedding, which will now star Josh Duhamel alongside Jennifer Lopez, and The Offer, in which Miles Teller took over Hammer's role.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.