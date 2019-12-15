Timothée Chalamet Shows BTS Moment Meryl Streep Had Fries Delivered to Little Women Set

The cast of Little Women loves their French fries!

On Saturday, Timothée Chalamet shared a slew of behind-the-scenes photos from the filming of the highly-anticipated movie — including the moment that his costar Meryl Streep ordered Wendy’s to set.

In an adorable selfie, Chalamet, Streep, Florence Pugh and director Greta Gerwig pose happily with their French fries. Other behind-the-scenes photos shared by the actor include a photo of stars Pugh, Saoirse Ronan and Eliza Scanlen eating a meal off of paper plates while in costume, and an image of him posing with costar Emma Watson.

“Little women bts 1,” Chalamet, 23, captioned the Instagram photos, adding a smiley face.

In October, Ronan, 25, revealed during a Little Women post-screening Q&A that Streep, 70, had ordered fast food to set while filming the movie.

Image zoom Timothée Chalament, Greta Gerwig, Florence Pugh and Meryl Streep Timothee Chalamet/Instagram

Pugh, 23, also discussed the Wendy’s delivery during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert earlier this month.

“We were basically shooting this scene in a Boston park,” she explained. “It was a scene that was set in Paris, and we were in this carriage and we’re both wearing these massive hoop skirts. And because you obviously have to reset horses, it takes a while, and you’re in these carriages for a while.”

The actress continued: “I remember it was cold and she was like, ‘Oh I would just kill for some fries right now.’ And within seconds, there was a [production assistant] that was out of breath … and they had grabbed Wendy’s fries in about 10 minutes.”

RELATED: Timothée Chalamet Says It’s ‘Sweet’ His Little Women Costars Went to See Beautiful Boy Together

Image zoom Saoirse Ronan, Eliza Scanlen and Florence Pugh Timothee Chalamet/Instagram

Image zoom Timothée Chalamet and Emma Watson Timothee Chalamet/Instagram

Based on Louisa May Alcott’s coming-of-age classic, Little Women stars Ronan, Watson, Scanlen and Pugh as the four March sisters.

Ronan plays the second-eldest of the March sisters, Jo, who revisits experiences with her family for a book she hopes to get published. Watson, 29, is the eldest of the March sisters and aspiring actress Meg, while Scanlen, 20, and Pugh play younger sisters Beth and Amy.

Chalamet plays Jo’s best friend and love interest, Laurie. Laura Dern, 52, is their caring mother, Marmee, and Streep is their sharp-tongued and old-fashioned Aunt March.

RELATED: Meryl Streep Ordered Wendy’s to the Set While Shooting Little Women: ‘I Was Saving Money’

Writer/director Gerwig, 36, recently told PEOPLE she wanted the film to feel both classic and fresh at the same time.

“We wanted it to feel light on its feet,” she said. “And even though it does take place in the 19th century, we in no way wanted it to feel like it was something that was past. We wanted it to feel like it was present right now.”

Little Women hits theaters Dec. 25.