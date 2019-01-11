Timothée Chalamet Once Locked His Mom on a Balcony — Naked: I Have 'Things to Make Up for'

Timothée Chalamet‘s mom Nicole Flender may be okay accompanying her talented son to awards shows, but she might not be setting sail with him anytime soon!

During a Friday visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 23-year-old actor chatted about his new movie Beautiful Boy (also starring Steve Carell, Maura Tierney and Amy Ryan) as well as an incident that occurred on vacation with his mom when he was a child.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I had things to make up for,” Chalamet said after hesitating when Ellen DeGeneres asked if he was “a good kid.” The actor went on to explain that he and his mom used to go on cruises when he was 8 to 12 years old, and there was one time he thought it’d be funny to lock her out on their room’s balcony.

Two big problems? She was completely nude — and they were pulling into port! “I thought it’d be funny if I actually left the room, gave it a minute or two,” he recalled. “And I waited like three minutes and I didn’t have my key card after, I realized.”

“Was she naked?!” asked DeGeneres, incredulous, which the actor confirmed with a nervous laugh.

Timothée Chalamet and his mom, Nicole Flender Timothée Chalamet/Instagram

Timothée Chalamet Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

RELATED: Timothée Chalamet Rocks a Sequin Harness at the Golden Globes, Brings His Mom as His Date

“That’s not a weird thing when you’re prepubescent, right? … Maybe I shouldn’t have brought that up!” Chalamet said. “But I ran the length of the ship a couple times and was weeping.”

“Finally got a key card and when I came back in … she had covered herself with [the balcony’s footrest],” the Call Me By Your Name star continued, laughing. “I was really devastated. She saw how devastated I was.”

“But I mean, if you’re pulling into port, there are people on the dock seeing her,” the host, 60, pointed out, joking, “So yeah, you have some things to make up for.”

Timothée Chalamet and Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

RELATED VIDEO: Timothée Chalamet Freaked Out About Working With Steve Carell and Amy Ryan: I Had to Pretend This Isn’t The Office



Chalamet took Flender as his date to the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday, where he was nominated for the second year in a row — this time for his role as a drug-addicted teenager in Beautiful Boy.

Walking the red carpet with his proud mom, the actor wore a custom, sequin harness from Louis Vuitton with an embroidered bib, paired with a shirt, pants and boots from the designer. Flender opted for an open-back vest from Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh with matching wool pants.