Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp Have Split After a Year of Dating: Report

Image zoom Lily Rose Depp and Timothée Chalamet Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp have put an end to their romance.

The pair, who first sparked dating rumors in October 2018 after meeting during the production of Netflix’s The King, has called it quits.

In a recent British Vogue feature, the actor, 24, is described as being “currently single.” News of the split was also confirmed by Us Weekly.

Reps for Chalamet and Depp did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Although the pair never commented on their relationship, they were photographed together in public on numerous occasions over the years.

Fan accounts on social media first linked Chalamet and Depp, who is the daughter of Johnny Depp and his ex Vanessa Paradis, pointing to photos of them together in New York City as evidence.

While promoting the historical drama last year, the two were seen together on the red carpet with their costars at multiple events.

Chalamet and Depp, 20, were seen together at the Venice Film Festival, where the film screened in September — and were spotted kissing on a boat in Capri shortly after attending the premiere. They were last seen the following month, at the London premiere of the film.

Chalamet previously dated Madonna‘s daughter Lourdes Leon, 23, when they were students at La Guardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts.

Depp was previously in a relationship with 28-year-old model Ash Stymest.