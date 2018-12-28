Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp Show PDA on Romantic Holiday Stroll in Paris

Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp spent some time together in the City of Light this holiday season.

The pair, who shared a steamy kiss in New York City back in October, were spotted walking arm-in-arm in Paris last Sunday.

For their romantic stroll, Chalamet sported a colorful jacket and skinny black jeans. The Beautiful Boy star, who turned 23 on Thursday, accessorized his look with white sneakers and a black pair of sunglasses.

Depp, 19, also wore dark shades, which she rocked with a black puffer coat, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Chalamet and Depp — the daughter of Johnny Depp and his ex Vanessa Paradis — appeared to get close after meeting while filming the upcoming Netflix drama The King together.

Fan accounts on social media linked the two back in October, pointing to photos of them together as evidence.

In photos of the Oscar-nominated actor and the Planetarium actress that surfaced on Instagram, the casually dressed stars hung out in Central Park and Mud Coffee in New York City. In one picture, Depp seemed to put her arm around him.

Previously, both were linked to other stars. Chalamet dated Madonna‘s daughter Lourdes Leon, 22, when they were students at La Guardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, while Lily-Rose was in a relationship with model Ash Stymest, 27.

Meanwhile, Johnny, 55, was also in Paris over the holidays. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor caught a performance by the Lido de Paris cabaret dancers on Saturday and swung by children’s hospital Necker-Enfants Malades in full Jack Sparrow gear on Thursday.

Back in 2017, he marveled at his daughter’s adult status on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “She’s growing up,” he said. “It’s incredible. It happened very quickly and she’s a woman … sort of.”