Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp were photographed getting cozy in New York City.

The Beautiful Boy star, 22, shared a kiss with Depp, 19, on Thursday, Oct. 11 while the two embraced in the rain. As Depp held a hand against his neck, Chalamet wrapped his left arm across her back.

Chalamet sported a black long-sleeved shirt, black pants and pink baseball cap for the outing, while the Planetarium actress wore a white T-shirt and jeans along with a white cross body purse.

Reps for Chalamet and Depp have not responded to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Chalamet and Depp — the daughter of Johnny Depp and his ex Vanessa Paradis — appeared to get close after meeting while filming the upcoming Netflix drama The King together.

Fan accounts on social media linked Chalamet and Depp earlier this month, pointing to photos of the pair together as evidence.

In photos of the Oscar-nominated actor and Depp that surfaced on Instagram, the casually dressed stars hung out in Central Park and Mud Coffee in New York City. In one picture, Depp seemed to put her arm around him.

Chalamet dated Madonna‘s daughter Lourdes Leon, 22, when they were students at La Guardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts.

Depp was previously in a relationship with model Ash Stymest, 27.

Depp’s dad marveled at her adult status on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2017. “She’s growing up,” he said. “It’s incredible. It happened very quickly and she’s a woman … sort of.”

“That freaks a dad out,” he continued. “But she handles it so well, she’s so grounded and very cool about it.”