Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp Share Steamy Kiss During Boat Ride in Italy

Looks like things between Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp are still going strong.

The two young actors and The King costars, who have been seen sharing a passionate moment multiple times over the past year, were spotted kissing while out on a boat in Capri, Italy.

For the outing, Depp, 20, wore a leopard bikini as Chalamet, 23, opted for a pair of red trunks.

The boat trip took place shortly after the pair both attended the recent premiere of their upcoming Netflix drama The King at the Venice Film Festival.

The pair first sparked dating rumors in October 2018, after meeting while filming the The King.

Fan accounts on social media linked Chalamet and Depp — the daughter of Johnny Depp and his ex Vanessa Paradis — pointing to photos of the pair together as evidence.

In photos of the Oscar-nominated actor and Depp that surfaced on Instagram, the casually dressed stars hung out in Central Park and Mud Coffee in New York City. In one picture, Depp seemed to put her arm around him.

Although the pair have never commented on their relationship, they have been photographed together in public on numerous occasions.

Chalamet previously dated Madonna‘s daughter Lourdes Leon, 22, when they were students at La Guardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts.

Depp was previously in a relationship with model Ash Stymest, 28.

The King, based on Shakespeare’s Henry IV and Henry V, opens Oct. 11 in theaters and arrives on Netflix Nov. 1.