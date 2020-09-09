Timothée Chalamet Leads an All-Star Cast in Stunning First Dune Trailer

The Dune trailer is finally here.

The groundbreaking 1965 sci-fi novel is hitting the big screen for the second time (David Lynch took a stab at the material with his badly received 1984 adaptation), with equally-groundbreaking director Denis Villeneuve (Arrival) at the helm.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Starring Timothée Chalamet as the gifted prince with his people's hopes riding on him, the movie also features Oscar Isaac and Rebecca Ferguson as his parents, as well as Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa and Zendaya.

The movie centers on Chalamet, Ferguson and Isaac, playing the royal family of Caladan, as they travel through the galaxy to mine new planet Arrakis for the special spice that propels them.

The trailer was introduced by the whole cast in a live Q&A on Twitter hosted by Stephen Colbert.

Image zoom Chiabella James/Warner Bros.

Vanity Fair previously had a first look at the film, with new pictures showing the jaw-dropping sets and aesthetic of the highly-anticipated adaptation.

While the book told the whole story in one installment, Villeneuve will tell the story in two movies.

“I would not agree to make this adaptation of the book with one single movie,” said Villeneuve. “The world is too complex. It’s a world that takes its power in details.”

“No matter what you believe, Earth is changing, and we will have to adapt,” he added. “That’s why I think that Dune, this book, was written in the 20th century. It was a distant portrait of the reality of the oil and the capitalism and the exploitation—the overexploitation—of Earth. Today, things are just worse. It’s a coming-of-age story, but also a call for action for the youth.”

Image zoom Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures

Chalamet, who plays the protagonist and royal son Paul Atreides, previously told Vanity Fair that Paul’s reluctancy in the face of great adventure is what drew him to the role. It’s not the normal story of a young royal wanting to prove himself.