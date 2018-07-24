Timothée Chalamet, Lady Gaga and Viola Davis Build Oscar Buzz with Toronto Film Festival Movies

Oscar season is already heating up!

The Toronto Film Festival — one of the first major stops on the path to the Academy Awards — announced its first batch of selections on Tuesday. Among the major stars with films screening at the event and in potential contention for Oscars glory: Timothee Chalamet, Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Viola Davis, Robert Pattinson, Ryan Gosling and Penelope Cruz.

Chalamet is back after earning his first Oscar nomination for Call Me By Your Name with Beautiful Boy, another emotional drama costarring Steve Carell as a father struggling to deal with his drug addict son (Chalamet).

A Star Is Born

Cooper directs Gaga in the remake of A Star Is Born, in which Cooper also stars as a musician who takes an aspiring singer and songwriter (Gaga) under his wing only to see her eclipse him. The film will be making its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival just days before and is already earning buzz due to its powerhouse trailer.

Davis stars alongside Michelle Rodriguez in Widows, a crime thriller written by Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn and directed by 12 Years a Slave Oscar winner Steve McQueen.

First Man Universal Pictures

First Man, the Neil Armstrong biopic starring Ryan Gosling as the man who landed on the moon, will also play at the festival after opening the Venice Film Festival.

The full lineup will be released at a later date. The festival runs September 6-16.